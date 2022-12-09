On The Beat: A trio of entertaining new rock 'n' roll Christmas songs for holiday listening

I’m not much into traditional Christmas music. But there’s always a few new entries into the holiday music canon that are smart, entertaining rock ‘n’ roll that I really dig.

This year, so far, I’ve found three new original – at least in part – songs that are worth tracking down out there on the interwebs.

Let’s start with The Krayolas “I Wanna Be Your Santa.” The San Antonio garage rockers have taken The Ramones “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” and rewritten the lyrics – "Hey crazy world, I want to be your Santa” and put a power pop spin on the two minutes of the music.

A family affair, the mid song vocal breakdown starts with bassist Hector Saldana singing a line, then his sons, guitarists Jason and Nicky each get a line, followed by the drummer – Hector’s brother David, along with Hector’s son Tony -- providing the basso profundo harmony underneath.

If you head to Bandcamp and drop the six minutes for the “I Wanna Be Your Santa,” you’ll also get a very cool “Tex-Mex Rudolph” with the Sir Douglas Quintet’s Augie Meyers providing the Vox organ, an a cappella “Christmas Time,” with some familial harmonies and a couple non-holiday songs that show why The Krayolas were known as the Tex-Mex Beatles.

Next comes a mind boggling mash-up of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” with “Little Drummer Boy,” from Titus Andronicus. Again using Joel’s hit as the instrumental bed, singer Patrick Stickles retells the Christmas story, getting to the chorus of “Play us a song, you’re a drummer boy, play us a song tonight/ Cause we’re all in the mood for a rum, pum, pum, pum and you’ve got us feeling alright.”

Finally, the charmer of the year comes from The Linda Lindas, who’ve crank up a bouncy new tune “Groovy X-mas." The all-female teenage rock ‘n’ roller not only cop the long lost “groovy” they capture a Go’s-Go’s like sound as they sing about grandma kissing their cheeks and looking for a Christmas stocking.

A Bathroom meeting

“Meet Me in the Bathroom” is the documentary companion piece to writer Lizzy Goodman’s oral history that recounted the much hyped New York City music scene of the early 2000s that produced The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem, but didn’t come close to saving rock and roll as its promoters claimed.

Made up entirely of archival footage from the five or so years in which the scene flourished, the film, now on Showtime and streaming services, is, to its credit, immersive, plunging the viewer right into the Mercury Lounge, rehearsal rooms and on tour buses and airplanes.

But, lacking any other context or perspective, it will, quite understandably, become a “why should I care?” watch for those who aren’t already plugged into the bands and their places in music history.

That said, if you do care, the film provides some illuminating in-the-moment, live action glimpses that enhance the recollections from Goodman’s book.

The biggest takeaways: Yeah Yeah Yeahs were, in hindsight, the most interesting band of the bunch and Karen O’s story is another pioneering tale of women in rock; The Strokes really were a bunch of spoiled rich kids who made one really good album, then dissolved into ego and drug abuse.

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem wasn’t a happy guy going in and even after he brought dance music and rock together to great effect, only seemed to be in a good mood when he was performing, likely ecstasy enhanced.

Sharp-eyed Nebraska viewers should look for a minute or two of Liars playing a parking lot show with Yeah Yeah Yeahs. There’s not much said about the Australian/American noisy experimental rock band. But Nebraska boys bassist Pat Noecker and drummer Ron Alberston can be seen in the footage, playing what has to be one of their last few shows with the band.

