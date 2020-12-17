On Stream: The story of 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter 'Mank' is the best picture of 2020

“Mank” is Herman Mankiewicz, the bitingly witty, destructively drunken screenwriter who won the Oscar for co-writing “Citizen Kane” with Orson Welles.
“Mank” is director David Fincher’s passion project that uses a script written in the 1990s by his late father, journalist Jack Fincher, to tell the story — and backstory — of Mankiewicz’s writing of the first draft of what was initially titled “American.”
And “Mank” is the odds-on Academy Awards favorite, with likely nominations for best picture, actor, supporting actress, director, screenplay, cinematography, score, costume and production design. That would match “Citizen Kane” with nine nominations.
The actor nomination would go to Gary Oldman, who, as he did in his Oscar-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill in “The Darkest Hour,” immerses himself and disappears into Mankiewicz.
As the film opens in 1940, Mankiewicz, called “Mank” by all who know him, is being billeted into a resort in the desert outside Los Angeles to recover from a car crash that left him with a broken leg while writing the script that he bases on publisher William Randolph Hearst and his showgirl/actress mistress Marion Davies.
Flashing back to the early ’30s, we see how Mank knew of which he wrote — he was friends with Davies (Amanda Seyfried, who should take the supporting actress Oscar) and a frequent dinner companion of Hearst (Charles Dance).
As the movie cuts back and forth in time, we see Welles (Tom Burke) occasionally barrel into the resort in full boy-genius bluster.
And at the studio years earlier, we see Mank in the writers room with the likes of Ben Hecht, encountering MGM studio chief Louis B. Mayer (a terrific Arliss Howard) and producer Irving Thalberg (Ferdinand Kingsley).
And we watch Mank introduce his brother Joe (Tom Pelphrey) to Hollywood, where he would go on to be a multiple Oscar winner, and see Mank and his long-suffering wife Sarah (Tuppence Middleton) as they go out on the town and off to dinner at Hearst’s mansion.
We also see MGM generate the “fake news” of its era, creating exaggerated attacks on writer Upton Sinclair (Bill Nye, as in “the Science Guy"), the socialist Democrat running for governor of California in 1932.
How all of that comes together in “Citizen Kane” is the crux of the beautifully crafted “Mank.”
Shot in glorious black-and-white by Erik Messerschmidt, a shoo-in for the cinematography Oscar, “Mank” vividly evokes the period — both on screen and off, perfectly setting the movie in its time, along with the big band-era score from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
“Mank” isn’t an emotional picture — perhaps reflecting its main character. But via their fine performances, Oldman captures the essence of Mank and Seyfried makes Davies witty, sympathetic and sharp.
And it brings to sharp focus the golden age of Hollywood, revealing the treachery, ambition, camaraderie and glamour of the studio system at its peak, while bringing some of its legendary names to life on the screen.
There is, of course, some consternation over the film’s depictions of the historical figures and something of a dustup over its claim that Mankiewicz wrote “Citizen Kane” alone and Welles took half-credit for his work. Mankiewicz didn’t solely write the final script, but he had more of a role in the writing than Welles’ defenders believe.
That doesn’t detract from or come close to derailing “Mank,” a movie about the movies that, if I had one, would get my vote for the best picture of 2020.
