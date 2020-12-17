On Stream: The story of 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter 'Mank' is the best picture of 2020

As the movie cuts back and forth in time, we see Welles (Tom Burke) occasionally barrel into the resort in full boy-genius bluster.

And at the studio years earlier, we see Mank in the writers room with the likes of Ben Hecht, encountering MGM studio chief Louis B. Mayer (a terrific Arliss Howard) and producer Irving Thalberg (Ferdinand Kingsley).

And we watch Mank introduce his brother Joe (Tom Pelphrey) to Hollywood, where he would go on to be a multiple Oscar winner, and see Mank and his long-suffering wife Sarah (Tuppence Middleton) as they go out on the town and off to dinner at Hearst’s mansion.

We also see MGM generate the “fake news” of its era, creating exaggerated attacks on writer Upton Sinclair (Bill Nye, as in “the Science Guy"), the socialist Democrat running for governor of California in 1932.

How all of that comes together in “Citizen Kane” is the crux of the beautifully crafted “Mank.”

Shot in glorious black-and-white by Erik Messerschmidt, a shoo-in for the cinematography Oscar, “Mank” vividly evokes the period — both on screen and off, perfectly setting the movie in its time, along with the big band-era score from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.