On Stream: Powerhouse performances from Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman carry 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Primarily set in three rooms in a 1920s Chicago recording studio in a single afternoon and filled with lengthy passages of dialogue that are unlikely to have been spoken in real life, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is, unmistakably, a play brought to the screen.
It manages to escape the stiff staginess of most such efforts, thanks to a pair of powerhouse performances that are near sure bets for Academy Award nominations.
The first comes from Viola Davis, who put on some weight to play Ma Rainey, “the mother of blues.” The second is the final performance by the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays her ambitious cornet player, Levee.
After an opening-performance shot — Davis is an effective singer and riveting as the blues woman — and a series of scenes that follow the band on the way to the studio, the quartet settles into the rehearsal room, passing a joint while razzing Levee about spending a week’s pay on some new shoes.
Trombonist Cutler (Colman Domingo), Slow Drag (Michael Potts) on upright bass and pianist Toledo (Glynn Turman) are, initially, good-naturedly working over Levee. But as Levee presses his case for using his arrangements of the songs they are to record, tension rises in the recording room.
At the same time, Ma’s manager Irvin (Jeremy Shamos) is fretting over her late arrival, under pressure from studio owner Sturdyvant (Jonny Coyne), who wants Rainey and the band to cut the songs and get out as quickly as possible.
When Ma does arrive, she’s brought her girlfriend Dussie Mae (Taylour Paige) and her nephew Sylvester (Dusan Brown). She insists Sylvester, who stutters, will provide the spoken-word intro for her arrangement of the title cut.
Getting that intro literally cut into a lacquer disc provides plenty of frustration and tension. So does Levee’s pursuit of Dussie Mae, which would get him fired if discovered by Ma.
Director George C. Wolfe captures the talk and studio performances in straight-ahead fashion, letting writer Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s adaptation of August Wilson’s play run almost as if it was still on stage, only utilizing closeups, cuts from room to room and a trip or two outside the studio to make it cinematic.
But driven by Wilson’s words, and the performances of Davis and Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” becomes riveting. The players, particularly Levee, tell stories about their experiences with segregation and racist violence and Ma, who is wiser than the white men who think they are running her career, lays bare the exploitation of Black performers and their music.
This sounds awfully talky. But there’s more than just dialogue, as the picture builds to its shocking ending, and some images of the real Rainey and her band.
Suffice it to say that Davis looks very much like the real Ma and makes her formidable, to say the least.
It's impossible to watch “Ma Raney’s Black Bottom” and not know that it is Boseman’s last performance. And, sadly, it might just have been his best.
