On Stream: Powerhouse performances from Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman carry 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Primarily set in three rooms in a 1920s Chicago recording studio in a single afternoon and filled with lengthy passages of dialogue that are unlikely to have been spoken in real life, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is, unmistakably, a play brought to the screen.

It manages to escape the stiff staginess of most such efforts, thanks to a pair of powerhouse performances that are near sure bets for Academy Award nominations.

The first comes from Viola Davis, who put on some weight to play Ma Rainey, “the mother of blues.” The second is the final performance by the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays her ambitious cornet player, Levee.

After an opening-performance shot — Davis is an effective singer and riveting as the blues woman — and a series of scenes that follow the band on the way to the studio, the quartet settles into the rehearsal room, passing a joint while razzing Levee about spending a week’s pay on some new shoes.

Trombonist Cutler (Colman Domingo), Slow Drag (Michael Potts) on upright bass and pianist Toledo (Glynn Turman) are, initially, good-naturedly working over Levee. But as Levee presses his case for using his arrangements of the songs they are to record, tension rises in the recording room.