On Stream: 'One Night in Miami' after Cassius Clay beat Sonny Liston is superb, powerful film

On Feb. 25, 1964, in the Miami Beach Convention Hall, flamboyant 22-year-old Cassius Clay upset Sonny Liston to take the World’s Heavyweight Boxing Championship. At ringside, doing commentary was NFL star Jim Brown. In the crowd was soul singer Sam Cooke.
To celebrate Clay’s victory, the trio headed out to a “party.” The gathering, however, wasn’t much of a party, per se -- for they were the only guests in the Hampton House Motel room of civil rights leader Malcolm X.
Exactly what happened between the four young, gifted black men that night is lost to history. But, after doing plenty of research, Kemp Powers created a plausible version of what might have went on in the room, for his 2013 play, “One Night in Miami,” which has been adapted into a superb film by actress-turned-director Regina King.
Wisely, the cast doesn’t include any movie stars, or rappers making their way to the big screen, who would have had to submerge themselves and their looks to play the quartet.
Instead, King uses lesser-known actors who resemble the men they are playing.
The best known of the bunch is Leslie Odom, Jr., the Tony Award winner for his role in "Hamilton," who plays Cooke. He was capable of singing Cooke’s songs, from “You Send Me” to “A Change is Gonna Come,” which was a pivotal theme in the picture.
Aldis Hodge is Brown, resembling and carrying himself much like the legendary Cleveland Browns running back in his prime. Canadian actor Eli Goree has the toughest job, trying to play the charismatic Ali, while being convincing in the fight scene. Amazingly, he does both quite capably.
And British actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir is spot-on perfect as Malcolm X, looking almost exactly like the Omaha-born activist, while embodying an intensity and dedication to black empowerment that sets the tone for the film.
Beyond the boxing scenes, the picture’s framing is this: Malcolm is about to leave the Nation of Islam and is hoping that Clay, who he had befriended years earlier and led on his conversion to Islam, will join his new group.
Clay wants to tell Brown, a mentor, about going public with his conversion, but is also so keyed up by his win that he can’t sit still. Brown has a secret to share as well -- he’s begun a movie career.
And Cooke wants to party, while Malcolm hectors him about his love songs, comparing them, at one point, to Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
The interactions among the quartet are tense and funny, angry and tearful, and eventually wind up at the hotel bar where the scenes duplicate real life with Malcolm taking photographs of Clay, surrounded by fans shocked to see him there.
Scenes like that, Malcolm speaking on a pay phone to one of his young daughters, and a trip by Cooke and Clay to a liquor store, break up the staginess that often turns film adaptations of plays into very stiff affairs.
But the writing and the striking performances would have made the picture work, even if it had remained entirely in the two room suite of the segregated hotel.
“One Night in Miami” rearranges some events to fit its overall narrative -- aka, never let the facts stand in the way of a good story.
But the picture is true enough to the characters, the events surrounding that night in 1964 and the times that it is as reflective of the men and their time as it is engaging and resonant today.
Look for “One Night in Miami” which was officially released late last year, to get a handful of Oscar nominations -- for an actor or two, adapted screenplay, King for directing and best picture. It’s that good.
And, it’s playing in theaters if you want to see it on the big screen. It also works well enough at home on Amazon Prime.
