On Stream: 'One Night in Miami' after Cassius Clay beat Sonny Liston is superb, powerful film

Aldis Hodge is Brown, resembling and carrying himself much like the legendary Cleveland Browns running back in his prime. Canadian actor Eli Goree has the toughest job, trying to play the charismatic Ali, while being convincing in the fight scene. Amazingly, he does both quite capably.

And British actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir is spot-on perfect as Malcolm X, looking almost exactly like the Omaha-born activist, while embodying an intensity and dedication to black empowerment that sets the tone for the film.

Beyond the boxing scenes, the picture’s framing is this: Malcolm is about to leave the Nation of Islam and is hoping that Clay, who he had befriended years earlier and led on his conversion to Islam, will join his new group.

Clay wants to tell Brown, a mentor, about going public with his conversion, but is also so keyed up by his win that he can’t sit still. Brown has a secret to share as well -- he’s begun a movie career.

And Cooke wants to party, while Malcolm hectors him about his love songs, comparing them, at one point, to Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.”