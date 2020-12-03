On Stream: 'Hillbilly Elegy' turns best-selling memoir into intimate, grim story

The movie version of “Hillbilly Elegy” makes no attempt to broadly explain life in Appalachia as it brings J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir to the screen.
Nor is there any political viewpoint that helps spell out why the “hill people” of southern Ohio and northern Kentucky would become vociferous supporters of Donald Trump when he ran for president five years after the film’s story ends.
Therefore, the critical consensus since “Hillbilly Elegy” began streaming on Netflix last week is that because it apparently doesn’t replicate the book — which I haven’t read — Ron Howard’s movie is a failure, redeemed only by powerhouse performances from Amy Adams and Glenn Close.
That consensus is, in my view, wrong, essentially reviewing the film for what isn’t there rather than looking at what is.
That is a well-told family story that screenwriter Vanessa Taylor stripped out of Vance’s book, effectively brought to life in Appalachian locations with a cast that — if you watch through the credits — looks very much like the people they are playing on screen.
The film opens with Vance (Owen Asztalos) at age 12, getting beat up by some locals after the family has traveled from Middletown, Ohio, to their home area in Kentucky.
Then, it flashes forward to an adult Vance (Gabriel Basso) at Yale Law School, goofing with his girlfriend Usha (Freida Pinto) in the library.
While at a dinner that could land him a summer internship he needs to stay in school, Vance gets a phone call — his mother Bev (Adams) has overdosed on heroin and he needs to go home.
That sets up the framework for telling the story, going back more than a decade to see the young Vance struggle with his erratic, violent, drug-addicted mother and cutting to his efforts to quickly help her and get back to New Haven, Connecticut, in time for a final internship interview.
“Hillbilly Elegy” wisely spends much more time on the growing-up story, focusing on Vance’s relationship with his foul-mouthed, chain-smoking grandmother Mamaw (an unrecognizable Close), who repeatedly rescues him from beatings from his mom and scrapes with the law.
That part of the story is plenty bleak. But the tale of his return is even more grim as Adams paints a harrowing portrait of a self-destructive addict who has destroyed her life while Basso and Haley Bennett, who plays his sister Lindsay, try to help the woman who raised them.
There’s a bit of formula in each of the stories. But, given the fact that Vance is one of the film’s executive producers and that the film uses snapshots and old Vance family films in the credits, the stories must be close to the truth.
And because this is a Howard film, they’re a focus on the characters, telling an intimate story rather than making a broad statement.
I can’t address the criticism that “Hillbilly Elegy” doesn’t truly reflect Appalachian life from personal experience. But I have it on good authority that, in fact, it does shed some light on what life there is like. It’s likely found in the film’s images as much in the dialogue.
But there are scenes, like a “soccer mom” gathering where the husbands are comparing the area’s rehab centers based on family experience, that give some idea of how the opiate crisis has devastated the region and others that portray the region’s grinding poverty.
The movie’s apolitical nature very well might have been a deliberate decision to avoid take a side and alienating half of its potential audience. But politics and the broader cultural clash aren’t really pertinent to the story that Taylor and Howard chose to tell and, when evaluated for what is on screen, tell very well.
