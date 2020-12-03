On Stream: 'Hillbilly Elegy' turns best-selling memoir into intimate, grim story

While at a dinner that could land him a summer internship he needs to stay in school, Vance gets a phone call — his mother Bev (Adams) has overdosed on heroin and he needs to go home.

That sets up the framework for telling the story, going back more than a decade to see the young Vance struggle with his erratic, violent, drug-addicted mother and cutting to his efforts to quickly help her and get back to New Haven, Connecticut, in time for a final internship interview.

“Hillbilly Elegy” wisely spends much more time on the growing-up story, focusing on Vance’s relationship with his foul-mouthed, chain-smoking grandmother Mamaw (an unrecognizable Close), who repeatedly rescues him from beatings from his mom and scrapes with the law.

That part of the story is plenty bleak. But the tale of his return is even more grim as Adams paints a harrowing portrait of a self-destructive addict who has destroyed her life while Basso and Haley Bennett, who plays his sister Lindsay, try to help the woman who raised them.

There’s a bit of formula in each of the stories. But, given the fact that Vance is one of the film’s executive producers and that the film uses snapshots and old Vance family films in the credits, the stories must be close to the truth.