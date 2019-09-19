In 2004, Katherine Gun was in the dock of an English courtroom, charged with violating that country’s Official Secrets Act.
The British signals intelligence agent's crime: releasing an email that revealed a U.S. effort to spy on officials from small countries that were members of the United Nations Security Council in an attempt to strong arm them into supporting a 2003 resolution that would have authorized an invasion of Iraq.
Little of that is a spoiler of “Official Secrets,” director Gavin Hood’s cinematic recounting of Gun’s story. Her case made headlines in 2004 and, even if you, like me, didn’t know or remember it, the film opens with Gun, who is played by Keira Knightley, standing in front of the judge, trying to maintain her composure and summon the strength to make her plea.
It then flashes back to 2003 and the Government Communications Headquarters where Gun listens in to Chinese conversations and prepares reports for the Foreign Office. That is until the email from the CIA turns up in her inbox.
Angered by the attempt to manipulate the vote and the lies that underlaid the effort to start the war, Gun prints out a copy of the email (Hood manages to make moving a file from a computer to a disc, then printing it out heart pounding). She delivers it to a contact in the anti-war movement.
And what is really a standard whistleblower film is off -- in two directions. One follows Gun, who, it becomes clear, naively didn’t understand what she was doing. The other follows the reporters and editors at the English newspaper that got its hands on the printout as it built the blockbuster front page story about the case.
You have free articles remaining.
The second half of the picture shifts to a legal drama, with Gun, represented by a principled, crafty barrister, smartly played by Ralph Fiennes, facing the consequences of the action that she took for all the right reasons.
The film, which resonates strongly today, masterfully intercuts news footage of British Prime Minister Tony Blair, President George W. Bush and U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell telling lies as they built a case for invading Iraq in the public and before the United Nations.
That both grounds it in reality and gives Knightley foils to play against. And she delivers one of her best performances in doing so, eschewing movie star glamour to carry the film as a determined but insecure, smart but naive woman.
There’s some strong supporting work as well, particularly from Fiennes, and Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans as the newspaper reporters.
The film ends abruptly, as did the Gun’s real trail. The reason why makes the picture even more resonant in the current climate of government lies and cover ups, raising the question of whether there are whistleblowers out there who could reveal information similar to that Gun released. We may never know.