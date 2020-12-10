Nebraskan's movie dreams coming true Saturday with release of 'Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove'

Craig Albrecht’s big-screen dreams that drew him from Nebraska to Los Angeles nearly three decades ago are about to come true.

“Twenty-seven years ago, I decided to move to Hollywood to pursue my dreams,” said Albrecht in a moment of self-reflection.

Through perseverance and building some strong relationships, he was the executive producer for five feature films, which set the table for him to produce his own movie, “Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove,” which opens Saturday.

"It is the best feeling in the world,” he said.

That movie will screen in about 500 theaters across the country, including the AMC Council Bluffs 17, where it will be shown Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

The film, which stars Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon, Eric Balfour and Malcolm McDowell, is a family adventure about four kids who discover an ancient map and find themselves having to outsmart pirates who have traveled 300 years through time to recover the lost treasure of Captain Kidd.

The picture is a culmination of a lifelong ambition for Albrecht, who grew up in Clay County and attended Sandy Creek High School.