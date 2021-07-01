Movies are back too -- sort of

As COViD-19 restrictions loosen across the country, movies are back in theatres. Well, sort of back.

Most theatres, including all four in LIncoln, have reopened, and crowds have begun to return to the multiplexes.

“A Quiet Place Part II” has cracked the $100 million mark at the box office since it was released May 28 and “F9: The Fast Saga” took in $70 million ilast weekend.

But, unlike every summer before 2020, there isn’t a huge movie set for release every week.

Rather, there’s one or two a month through August and, notably, the major studio release scheduled from September onward remains fluid.

The first “big” movie set for release is “Black Widow,” the much-postponed Marvel superhero picture starring Scarlett Johansen. But the only other picture likely to send box office turnstiles spinning is “Jungle Cruise,” a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comedy adventure from Disney.

The other notable July release is “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the return of the animated basketball-themed picture, this time with LeBron James rather than Michael Jordan as star. It, however, will be simultaneously streaming on HBOMax.