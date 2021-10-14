Movie review: 'Halloween Kills' lacks focus of reboot predecessor

One of the best things about Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is its starkly lean efficiency, the spare style exceedingly suspenseful. That seems to be something that subsequent filmmakers in the franchise have lost sight of, and Green falls prey to that by adding far too much to the film. There’s a single, excellent sequence in “Halloween Kills” that demonstrates what this film could have been in a far more stripped down form, in which Michael pursues a terrified Lindsey through a park. The storyline of the original child survivors, which also includes Tommy (Anthony Michael Hall), would have been a fascinating new direction for the franchise, but “Halloween Kills” is far too muddled with a jumble of other ideas.