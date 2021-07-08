Movie Review: Capote and Williams shared many common traits

“Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation” is, to a great extent, exactly what its title promises -- a “talk” between Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams, cleverly assembled from their writings and interviews with talk show hosts by director Lisa Immordino Vreeland.
Fast friends early -- they met when Capote was still a teenager -- the duo, two of the most highly acclaimed writers of the last half of the 20th century, shared plenty of similarities. Both were Southerners. Both were “out” gay men, before that term existed -- homosexuals who each had long-term relationships.
They were each competitive in their own way. Both were disappointed by Hollywood’s handling of their writing. Williams, appalled by the studio-required changes to “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” said the only way to experience the true work is to see the play. Capote felt double-crossed when Audrey Hepburn, not Marilyn Monroe, was cast in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Clips from those movies turn up in “Truman & Tennessee” as do scenes from Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” and Capote’s “In Cold Blood,” with images from the film contrasted with pictures of the real killings from the Kansas farm decades ago.
“In Cold Blood,” Capote says in one of the interviews, forever changed him, seemingly turning him darker and more despondent and, perhaps, cutting his productivity while fueling his drive to maximize his celebrity.
As for Williams, he remained productive for years longer than Capote. But his plays, and the films derived from them, lost their critical praise and popularity, sending him into an alcoholic spiral.
Capote, like Williams, also suffered from depression and addiction, and as he became more of a celebrity than a writer he also became a vicious gossip, who turned on his friend Tennessee before they had a rapprochement near the end of Williams’ life.
All of this is gleaned from interviews by Lincoln’s own Dick Cavett and, more critically, David Frost, whose probing questions about sex and love made both interviewees uncomfortable but elicited more of their true characters than did Cavett’s conversations.
Vreeland smartly puts the discussions with Frost side by side on the screen, as if Truman and Tennessee are actually speaking with each other.
And their writings, read by Jim Parsons as Capote and Zachary Quinto as Williams, serve much the same purpose, often talking back and forth with longer explanatory passages when Vreeland focuses on one of them.
Visually, “Truman & Tennessee” makes great use of the interview clips and dozens of still photos gleaned from the archives of the papers of each man. To its credit, “Truman & Tennessee” lists all the photos, clips and writings used in the film in the credits, establishing indisputable bonafides.
By looking at the pair in compare and contrast fashion rather than focusing one, then the other, “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation” also evades the seemingly inevitable dullness of the literary film biography -- writers writing isn’t exactly cinematic.
Rather it effectively tells the intertwined stories of the two literary titans who were characters in their own right.