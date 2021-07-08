Movie Review: Capote and Williams shared many common traits

As for Williams, he remained productive for years longer than Capote. But his plays, and the films derived from them, lost their critical praise and popularity, sending him into an alcoholic spiral.

Capote, like Williams, also suffered from depression and addiction, and as he became more of a celebrity than a writer he also became a vicious gossip, who turned on his friend Tennessee before they had a rapprochement near the end of Williams’ life.

All of this is gleaned from interviews by Lincoln’s own Dick Cavett and, more critically, David Frost, whose probing questions about sex and love made both interviewees uncomfortable but elicited more of their true characters than did Cavett’s conversations.

Vreeland smartly puts the discussions with Frost side by side on the screen, as if Truman and Tennessee are actually speaking with each other.

And their writings, read by Jim Parsons as Capote and Zachary Quinto as Williams, serve much the same purpose, often talking back and forth with longer explanatory passages when Vreeland focuses on one of them.