McNamara: Netflix didn’t win best picture, but ‘Parasite’ couldn’t have triumphed at the Oscars without it

When the 2010 Danish political drama “Borgen” premiered on KCET in 2013 (two years after it was made available to some American viewers through LinkTV), it was an instantly buzzed-about anomaly. Subtitles? On television? Later that same year, the French zombie drama “Les Revenants” appeared on Sundance TV.

The very first Netflix original series, “Lilyhammer,” revolved around an American gangster trying to find his footing in (and learn the correct pronunciation of) the small Norwegian town of Lillehammer. Not a huge hit, but big enough to launch Netflix into original content, and the international marketplace. That necessitated the acquisition and creation of series and films in many languages, all of which became part of the often alarming pile of content confronting American audiences (which, in some cases, had the option of an almost always inferior dubbed version.)

Other television platforms, streaming, cable and even broadcast, followed suit. Suddenly, subtitles were no longer the province of the (alas dwindling) art house, where audiences were often confronted not only with language barriers but also the complexities of Italian neo-realism, French New Wave, Swedish existentialism and other forms of high cinematic art.