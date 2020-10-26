Marcus to reopen two Lincoln theaters

Marcus Theatres is reopening two Lincoln locations for the second time since they closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

East Park Cinema and SouthPointe Cinema will reopen Tuesday and be open every day except Mondays, according to the Marcus website.

The theaters had reopened in August after being closed for several months, but Marcus closed them again at the end of September, saying at the time that there were too few new movie releases coming out to attract enough customers.

Marcus spokeswoman Mari Randa said the company's goal is to "continue to resume operations at our theaters as we are able."

"We are excited that Marcus East Park and SouthPointe Cinemas are reopening," she said in an email.

As of Tuesday, all Marcus Theatres locations in Nebraska will be open, with the exception of the Edgewood Cinemas, which has remained closed throughout the pandemic. Marcus has given no hint as to when it might reopen.

