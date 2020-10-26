 Skip to main content
Marcus to reopen two Lincoln theaters
Marcus to reopen two Lincoln theaters

Movie theater

South Pointe Cinema and East Park Cinema will reopen Tuesday for the second time since closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Journal Star file photo

Marcus Theatres is reopening two Lincoln locations for the second time since they closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

East Park Cinema and SouthPointe Cinema will reopen Tuesday and be open every day except Mondays, according to the Marcus website.

The theaters had reopened in August after being closed for several months, but Marcus closed them again at the end of September, saying at the time that there were too few new movie releases coming out to attract enough customers.

Marcus spokeswoman Mari Randa said the company's goal is to "continue to resume operations at our theaters as we are able."

"We are excited that Marcus East Park and SouthPointe Cinemas are reopening," she said in an email.

As of Tuesday, all Marcus Theatres locations in Nebraska will be open, with the exception of the Edgewood Cinemas, which has remained closed throughout the pandemic. Marcus has given no hint as to when it might reopen.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

