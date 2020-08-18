You are the owner of this article.
Marcus to reopen 3 Lincoln theaters, beginning with the Grand on Friday
Marcus to reopen 3 Lincoln theaters, beginning with the Grand on Friday

Grand Cinema

Marcus Theatres' Grand Cinema multiplex at 12th and P streets will reopen Friday.

 Journal Star file photo

Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday that three of its four Lincoln theaters will reopen before the end of the month.

The Lincoln Grand Cinema downtown will reopen Friday, while SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema will open Aug. 28. Marcus did not announce an opening date for the Edgewood Cinema.

Marcus also will reopen its Twin Creek and Village Pointe cinemas in Omaha this Friday. The Majestic Cinema of Omaha was one of a handful of Marcus Theatres that opened in June.

Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, said the company implemented updated safety protocols at the theaters that opened in June and was pleased with the response it got from customers.

"In fact, we surveyed the very first guests back and more than 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience," Rodriguez said in a news release. "That customer confidence, combined with upcoming new movie releases, creates a great entertainment option at a time when we could all use an escape.”

In addition to safety worries related to the coronavirus pandemic, another reason most theaters have been closed since March is a dearth of new films to show. However, studios plan to release some major movies this fall, including "Tenet," “The King’s Man” and “Greenland” in September.

Another Marcus property that will be opening this week is the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Marcus has not officially announced its opening, but the hotel says on its Facebook page that it is reopening Thursday. The hotel has been closed since March and is one of the last ones in the city to reopen.

Marcus, which initially furloughed most of the Cornhusker's workers, later permanently laid off 79 of them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

