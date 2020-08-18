Marcus to reopen 3 Lincoln theaters, beginning with the Grand on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus Theatres announced Tuesday that three of its four Lincoln theaters will reopen before the end of the month.

The Lincoln Grand Cinema downtown will reopen Friday, while SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema will open Aug. 28. Marcus did not announce an opening date for the Edgewood Cinema.

Marcus also will reopen its Twin Creek and Village Pointe cinemas in Omaha this Friday. The Majestic Cinema of Omaha was one of a handful of Marcus Theatres that opened in June.

Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, said the company implemented updated safety protocols at the theaters that opened in June and was pleased with the response it got from customers.

"In fact, we surveyed the very first guests back and more than 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience," Rodriguez said in a news release. "That customer confidence, combined with upcoming new movie releases, creates a great entertainment option at a time when we could all use an escape.”