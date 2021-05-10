Marcus to finally reopen Edgewood Cinema in Lincoln

Marcus Theatres is planning to reopen the Edgewood Cinema in time for Memorial Day.

A sign posted at the six-screen theater complex at 5220 S. 56th St. and a post on its Facebook page say it is reopening May 28. It has been closed since mid-March of 2020, the only Marcus location in Nebraska that has stayed closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus had reopened all of its other locations in Lincoln and the Omaha metro area last fall, but not only did the Edgewood location stay closed, in December, Marcus listed it for sale on a national commercial real estate site.

Marcus Theatres spokeswoman Mari Randa said the pandemic gave the company a chance to "to explore potential interest from purchasers without interrupting business operations."

"Although we are open to the exploration of other uses, we will continue to plan for theater reopening in the near future as well," she said in an email.

According to the Marcus website, Edgewood is scheduled to show "A Quiet Place Part II" as its first movie.