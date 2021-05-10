 Skip to main content
Marcus to finally reopen Edgewood Cinema in Lincoln
Marcus to finally reopen Edgewood Cinema in Lincoln

edgewood sign

A sign at the Edgewood Cinema says it will be reopening May 28.

 Courtesy photo, Todd Stoves

COVID restrictions have caused many businesses to shut down, including movie theaters.

Marcus Theatres is planning to reopen the Edgewood Cinema in time for Memorial Day.

A sign posted at the six-screen theater complex at 5220 S. 56th St. and a post on its Facebook page say it is reopening May 28. It has been closed since mid-March of 2020, the only Marcus location in Nebraska that has stayed closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus had reopened all of its other locations in Lincoln and the Omaha metro area last fall, but not only did the Edgewood location stay closed, in December, Marcus listed it for sale on a national commercial real estate site.

Marcus Theatres spokeswoman Mari Randa said the pandemic gave the company a chance to "to explore potential interest from purchasers without interrupting business operations."

"Although we are open to the exploration of other uses, we will continue to plan for theater reopening in the near future as well," she said in an email.

According to the Marcus website, Edgewood is scheduled to show "A Quiet Place Part II" as its first movie.

Marcus, which owns theaters and hotels, two businesses devastated by COVID-19, has slowly climbed out of the large financial hole caused by the pandemic. Last week, it reported a first-quarter loss of $28.1 million, more than the $19.4 million it lost in the first quarter of 2020, but down from net losses of more than $39 million in both the third and fourth quarters.

The company, which also owns The Cornhusker Marriott in downtown Lincoln, had revenue of nearly $51 million in the first quarter, compared with total revenue of just over $78 million for the previous three quarters combined.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

