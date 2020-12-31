'Mank,' 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Babyteeth' most memorable movies of 2020

* “Babyteeth.” First-time director Shannon Murphy, talented young star Eliza Scanlen and screenwriter Rita Kalnejais turn this Australian film into the cinematic rarity of 2020 that combines two tired tropes — dying young and the teen girl who falls for the wrong boy — and makes them fearlessly fresh and moving.

* “Possessor: Uncut.” A disturbing, visceral slice of sci-fi/horror that looks at the possession of a person’s body and mind by another, via bloody murders and mental meltdowns. “Possessor: Uncut” comes from writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, who with his second film proves to be a master of the unsettling, just like his father David.

* “Borat: Subsequent Movie Film.” Sasha Baron Cohen brought back his fictional Kazakhstani journalist, Borat Sagdiyev, for this picture, which was filmed during the pandemic. It's a satire that finds him bringing his daughter, played by Maria Bakalova, to the U.S. to be offered as a bribe to Vice President Mike Pence.

* “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” The latest from Charlie Kaufman, this “what’s really going on here?” psychological baffler starts out with Jesse Plemons driving new girlfriend Jessie Buckley to an isolated farmhouse to meet his parents in the middle of a blizzard. Then things get strange.