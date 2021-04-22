Look for 'Nomadland' to win Best Picture at a little seen Oscars Sunday

The 93rd Academy Awards will air Sunday amid worries that the little-seen lineup of nominated films, coronavirus-created restrictions on attendance and presentations at the ceremony and a change in viewing habits could make it the least-watched Oscars ever.

The changes in the ceremony that will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC mean that there won’t be a red carpet where fashion and celebrity bring almost as much attention as the awards.

Changes in viewing habits, already seen in ratings for the Grammy and Golden Globe awards, is, to some measure, pandemic-related. But the Oscars' rating struggle dates back before the coronavirus. In 2019, a host-less show had its lowest viewership ever.

Some blame the dip on the political nature of some winners' speeches in past years. Others say it's a generational thing, which also makes sense.

A younger generation, you see, has a different way of consuming media. Unless there’s some good reason to watch the entire three-hour broadcast, an hour or two later — and for days to come — YouTube and other online outlets will provide the snippets of the broadcast that are deemed noteworthy and must-see.