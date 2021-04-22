 Skip to main content
Look for 'Nomadland' to win Best Picture at a little seen Oscars Sunday
editor's pick

Look for 'Nomadland' to win Best Picture at a little seen Oscars Sunday

Nomadland

Frances McDormand in a scene from “Nomadland," the odds-on favorite to win the Best Picture Academy Award on Sunday. McDormand and the movie’s crew filmed in Nebraska for several days. 

 Alex Lantz

The 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony is fast approaching. While we're waiting, why not test your knowledge about Hollywood's biggest night with 'Ten Things You Didn't Know About The Oscars'.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air Sunday amid worries that the little-seen lineup of nominated films, coronavirus-created restrictions on attendance and presentations at the ceremony and a change in viewing habits could make it the least-watched Oscars ever.

The changes in the ceremony that will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC mean that there won’t be a red carpet where fashion and celebrity bring almost as much attention as the awards.

Changes in viewing habits, already seen in ratings for the Grammy and Golden Globe awards, is, to some measure, pandemic-related. But the Oscars' rating struggle dates back before the coronavirus. In 2019, a host-less show had its lowest viewership ever.

Some blame the dip on the political nature of some winners' speeches in past years. Others say it's a generational thing, which also makes sense.

A younger generation, you see, has a different way of consuming media. Unless there’s some good reason to watch the entire three-hour broadcast, an hour or two later — and for days to come — YouTube and other online outlets will provide the snippets of the broadcast that are deemed noteworthy and must-see.

As for the movies themselves, they’re a well-selected representation of a movie year that saw no blockbusters, few comic book/superhero films and sent viewers onto streaming services to watch “small” films that have, for the last couple decades, made up the best that Hollywood has to offer.

That said, here are predictions of the winners of the seven major Oscars, along with who I would have voted for if I was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: 

Best Picture

Nominees: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Monk," Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Will win: “Nomadland.” The odds-on favorite from the day the nominations were revealed, “Nomadland” is a shoo-in to take Best Picture and might win two or three more awards. It’s got some serious rooting interest in Nebraska, where its tale of people crisscrossing the West, living in vans, was partially filmed.

If I had a vote: “Nomadland.”

Best Director

Nominees: Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari;" Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman;” David Fincher, "Mank;” Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland;” Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round.”

Film - Awards Season

Chloe Zhao, seen at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, is the favorite to win the Best Director Academy Award.

Will win: Zhao, “Nomadland.” The directing Oscar has gone to the Best Picture winner 52 of 66 times. Zhao keeps that trend going. 

If I had a vote: Zhao.

Best Actor

Nominees: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal;” Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom;” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father;” Gary Oldman, “Mank;” Stephen Yuen, “Minari.”

Will win: Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The best actor of his generation, Boseman died of colon cancer at 43 in August. His final movie, released a few months later, finds him delivering another great performance, when he was critically ill. This Oscar will honor not only that work but also his career.

If I had a vote: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father.”

Best Actress

Nominees: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom;” Audra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holliday;” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman;” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland;” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Will win: Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.” Davis, Day and Mulligan appear to be running nearly dead-even in 2021’s most difficult category to predict. Davis already has an Oscar (Best Supporting Actress for “Fences,” which might work against her) and “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” is the least-seen of any of the movies nominated in major categories, which hurts Day's chances. So Mulligan emerges as the slight favorite, and a chance to honor “Promising Young Woman,” which otherwise will likely be shut out.

If I had a vote: McDormand, “Nomadland.” McDormand brought “Nomadland” to Zhao and carries the film with a realistic, natural presence. She deserves her third Best Actress award.

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7;" Daniel Kaluuya,” Judas and the Black Messiah;” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami;” Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal;” LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Will win: Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Arguably, Kaluuya is the lead actor in this picture and should have been nominated in the Best Actor category. But his powerhouse performance as Black Panther Fred Hampton deserves the recognition it will get.

If I had a vote: Kaluuya.

Best Supporting Actress

Nominees: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm;” Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy;" Olivia Colman, “The Father;” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank;” Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.”

MINARI

Korean actress Yuh-jung Youn is a favorite to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in "Minari. "

Will win: Youn, “Minari.” The pick-'em category of 2021 comes down to Colman, playing the daughter forced to care for her father who is slipping into dementia, and Korean actress Youn, who plays a grandmother who comes to the U.S. to help her struggling family. They’re both superb — and the race appears to be tight.

If I had a vote: Youn.

Original Screenplay

Nominees: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Will win: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

If I had a vote: “Sound of Metal.”

Adapted Screenplay

Nominees: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Father,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “The White Tiger.”

Will win: “Nomadland.”

If I had a vote: “Nomadland.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

