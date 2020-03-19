Lincoln movie theaters closed, some films moved to on-demand viewing

All of Lincoln’s movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Theatres, which operates all of Lincoln’s first-run theaters -- the Grand, East Park, Edgewood and SouthPointe cinemas -- and the Ross Media Arts Center closed Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control recommended gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people to combat COVID-19.

Marcus Theater agreed to comply with a directive from Gov. Pete Ricketts issued Monday that all gatherings in the state follow the 10-person limit, said Mari Randa, a Marcus spokeswoman.

The Ross, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film theater, also closed Tuesday.

Before this week’s closures, movie studios had postponed the release of films slated for wide release — opening on hundreds of screens nationwide — until at least mid-April.

Universal Pictures and its specialty subsidiary, Focus Features, will make its current releases -- “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “Emma” available to rent on demand services, including Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon, on Friday. Those films will rent for $19.99 each, for 48 hours.

On April 10, “Trolls World Tour,” the DreamWorks Animation film set to open that day, will be released on demand.