Lincoln movie theaters closed, some films moved to on-demand viewing

All of Lincoln’s movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marcus Theatres, which operates all of Lincoln’s first-run theaters -- the Grand, East Park, Edgewood and SouthPointe cinemas -- and the Ross Media Arts Center closed Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control recommended gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people to combat COVID-19.
Marcus Theater agreed to comply with a directive from Gov. Pete Ricketts issued Monday that all gatherings in the state follow the 10-person limit, said Mari Randa, a Marcus spokeswoman.
The Ross, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film theater, also closed Tuesday.
Before this week’s closures, movie studios had postponed the release of films slated for wide release — opening on hundreds of screens nationwide — until at least mid-April.
Universal Pictures and its specialty subsidiary, Focus Features, will make its current releases -- “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “Emma” available to rent on demand services, including Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon, on Friday. Those films will rent for $19.99 each, for 48 hours.
On April 10, “Trolls World Tour,” the DreamWorks Animation film set to open that day, will be released on demand.
The Ross will attempt to reschedule the films it had booked, including the critically acclaimed period drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” when it reopens, said director Danny Lee Ladely.
Movie attendance dropped dramatically last weekend even before the restrictions due to concern over the novel coronavirus.
Box office receipts for the top 10 films last weekend totaled $55.3 million in the United States and Canada, the lowest amount since September 2000 when $54.5 million in tickets were sold, according to the data firm Comscore. More people went to the movies after Sept. 11, 2001, than last weekend.
Adjusted for ticket price inflation, last weekend had the lowest attendance since tracking began in the 1980s. With wide releases postponed until at least April 10, studios and exhibitors expect that box office receipts will continue to drop for the next three weekends.
Nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters closed Tuesday. AMC, the largest movie theater chain, said its closures are expected to last six to 12 weeks.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott