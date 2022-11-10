 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln holds seventh annual No Man's Land Film Festival

University of Nebraska Outdoor Adventures will host the No Man's Land Film Festival on Friday at 7 p.m.

The free film festival, now in its seventh year, will take place at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 313 N. 13th St., aims to become an international voice for women, transgender, and gender fluid representation in adventure, sport and film.

No Man's Land Film Festival celebrates the full breadth of women and gender-nonconforming athletes, creatives, storytellers and adventurers in adventure, sport and film.

The film festival revised its language and scope in 2020 to facilitate a more inclusive space – stretching beyond women to champion gender-nonconforming communities and actively invest in more initiatives supporting Black and Indigenous demographics.

For a full list of the scheduled short films, log onto theross.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

