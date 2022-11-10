Lincoln holds seventh annual No Man's Land Film Festival

University of Nebraska Outdoor Adventures will host the No Man's Land Film Festival on Friday at 7 p.m.
The free film festival, now in its seventh year, will take place at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 313 N. 13th St., aims to become an international voice for women, transgender, and gender fluid representation in adventure, sport and film.
No Man's Land Film Festival celebrates the full breadth of women and gender-nonconforming athletes, creatives, storytellers and adventurers in adventure, sport and film.
The film festival revised its language and scope in 2020 to facilitate a more inclusive space – stretching beyond women to champion gender-nonconforming communities and actively invest in more initiatives supporting Black and Indigenous demographics.
Breaking down Lincoln's doughnut shops
LaMar's
LaMar’s Donuts, 4822 Pioneers Blvd. Open Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. The original glazed doughnut is the customer favorite at LaMar’s, followed by the old-fashioned sour cream cake doughnut, says Regional Nebraska Manager Jodi Vinzant. Everything at LaMar’s is made from scratch, she said, with no preservatives or stabilizers. There are some 45 varieties of cake and raised doughnuts available for customers to choose from daily, including such flavors as cherry, red velvet or apple spice cake doughnuts, or cinnamon sugar or chocolate glazed in raised.
Randy’s Donuts
Randy’s Donut Shop, 201 Capitol Beach Blvd. #5. Open Monday through Saturday, 5:30-10 a.m.; closed Sundays. Another family-owned local establishment, Randy’s lauds freshness, hand-made quality and cost as indicators of its success. Options include the ever-popular original glazed raised doughnut as well as other raised options and multiple cake doughnut choices.
Krispy Kreme Donuts
Krispy Kreme Donuts, 6410 O St. Open Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., with the drive-through open until 10 p.m. A good variety of cake and raised doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme, supplemented with KK coffee and coffee drinks -- lattes, iced and flavored. Some 20-plus doughnut options include chocolate iced glazed, chocolate cream filled, and strawberry or maple iced. But the favorite, according to Manager John Hoskinson, is the Hot Original Glazed. The outdoor “Krispy Kreme hot light” is legendary, which when lit signifies that the glazed doughnuts are hot and fresh, Hoskinson said.
Hurt's Donut Co.
Hurt’s Donut Co., 129 N. 10th St., #100. Open Monday through Sunday, 24 hours. You want variety! You want options! You want color in your doughnut! At Hurt’s, you get all of that as some 70 flavors of cake and raised doughnuts are offered fresh daily. A plain cake or glazed doughnut would be hard to find amid the gourmet-decorated counter display. Assistant Manager Megan Gocke said that Hurt’s offers more doughnut varieties than anyone in town. Among the choices are S'mores, Maple Bacon, Cotton Candy, Nutella and cereal-topped varieties like Froot Loops.
Doughnut Hole
Doughnut Hole, 5600 S. 48th St. Open Monday though Sunday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Another locally owned shop, the Doughnut Hole offers several cake doughnut flavors from blueberry, cinnamon crumb, maple, powdered sugar and more to glazed, iced and sprinkled raised doughnuts. The customer favorite is the chocolate iced raised doughnut, followed by the glazed. General Manager Rebecca Garratt said that the display case is filled with some 665 cake doughnuts and 1,575 raised doughnuts daily. The cost is $1.25 each. Garratt also said they deliver donuts to retail clients in Lincoln, Hickman, Ashland, Seward, Nebraska City and sites in Missouri and Iowa. Other pastries are also available.
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin Donuts, 8355 College Park Drive, 5815 S. 85th St., 2520 Old Cheney Road, UNL Adele Hall Learning Commons and East Campus Dinsdale Learning Commons. Open Monday through Sunday, 4:30 a.m.-7 p.m., with the Learning Commons locations closing at 5 p.m. Dunkin Donuts coffee is as critical as its doughnuts. Shift leader Armanda Woodman commented that the company’s doughnuts pair well with its coffee. “It’s easy to sit down with both, coffee and a fresh doughnut,” Woodman said. Some 28 cake and raised doughnut options are available daily, ranging from glazed to vanilla or strawberry frosted, powder sugared or cinnamon. Favorites are the chocolate frosted raised doughnut, followed by the double chocolate raised.
Hy-Vee bakery
Hy-Vee bakery locations: 1601 N. 84th St., 5010 O St., 5020 N. 27th St., 6001 Village Drive, 7151 Stacy Lane, Monday through Sunday, 24 hours. Assistant Manager of Perishables Marc Zakrzewski explained that a couple of years ago, Hy-Vee moved from using frozen dough for its doughnuts to preparing the dough fresh daily in the store. The change has been remarkable in the product quality, he said.
There are 30-40 raised and cake doughnut options offered daily. “If you can’t find something you like, you are not trying enough,” he said.
Russ's Market Bakery
Russ’s Market Bakery. Locations: 130 N. 66th St., 1709 Washington St., 6300 Havelock Ave., 1550 S. Coddington St. and 4400 S. 33rd St. Open Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m.-midnight. Marty Jarvis, marketing director for B&R Stores, said that the Russ’s Market bakeries prepare a mixture of some 40 kinds of raised and cake doughnuts fresh each morning. The raised doughnuts range from glazed (the customer favorite) to a variety of icings and toppings. Cake doughnuts include vanilla, chocolate and assorted flavors and different sugar coatings. They also produce seasonal flavored cake doughnuts like strawberry in the summer or pumpkin in the fall.
Super Saver Bakery
Super Saver Bakery, 233 N. 48th St., 2525 Pine Lake Road, 840 Fallbrook Blvd., 2662 Cornhusker Highway and 5440 S. 56th St. Open Monday through Sunday, 24 hours. Assistant Bakery Manager Jake Roberts commented that the staff of the North 48th Street location has more than 100 years of combined bakery experience, emphasizing quality over quantity.
“There is no pre-frozen dough used and no rushing of the process,” he said.
A wide variety of cake and raised doughnuts, at 88 cents each, are prepared daily, with the customer favorite being the raised glazed, followed by the chocolate glazed. Roberts said each Super Saver bakery may offer slightly different doughnut options.
