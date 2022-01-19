Lincoln Grand Cinema to require moviegoers be vaccinated at some showings

Starting Friday, Marcus Theatres will offer vaccine-required shows at the Lincoln Grand Cinema downtown.

The vaccination-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Those showtimes will be marked on the Marcus Theatres website and app.

This week’s vaccine-required shows at the Grand will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.” Each of the films will be offered two times a day – "Redeeming Love" at 12:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and “Scream” at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Moviegoers attending those shows will be asked to present their vaccination card or a photo of their card along with a photo ID. Proof of negative tests will not be accepted for admission.

All guests, including children, must be vaccinated to attend those shows.

