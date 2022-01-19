 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Grand Cinema to require moviegoers be vaccinated at some showings
Lincoln Grand Cinema to require moviegoers be vaccinated at some showings

Starting Friday, Marcus Theatres will offer vaccine-required shows at the Lincoln Grand Cinema downtown.

The vaccination-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Those showtimes will be marked on the Marcus Theatres website and app.

This week’s vaccine-required shows at the Grand will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.” Each of the films will be offered two times a day – "Redeeming Love" at 12:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and “Scream” at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Moviegoers attending those shows will be asked to present their vaccination card or a photo of their card along with a photo ID. Proof of negative tests will not be accepted for admission.

All guests, including children, must be vaccinated to attend those shows.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

