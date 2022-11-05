Lincoln folk singer Andrea von Kampen turns actress in "A Chance Encounter."

Andrea von Kampen was in Portland, Oregon, making a music video when director Alexander Jeffrey made her an offer.

“He floated this idea of a mumblecore film about a musician and would I be interested in being part of it,” von Kampen said. “I agreed to do the soundtrack. Then, it was ‘So is there any way you’d want to act in it?’ I’m a songwriter. I’m not an actor. I acted a little bit in high school and did a little college theater.

“When I said I’d do it, I was ‘What did I sign myself up for?'”

What she signed up for was a couple of weeks in Italy shooting the film, figuring out how to act — “It was a baptism by fire, for sure” — as one of the leads in “A Chance Encounter,” the romantic drama written by Jeffrey and Omaha native Paul Petersen, von Kampen’s co-star.

The Lincoln folk singer plays Josie Day, an American singer-songwriter who’s staying in a villa in the Sicilian town of Taormina, where she has an unexpected writing retreat with an aspiring poet, played by Petersen.

The film was shot, almost entirely, on location in Taormina in the fall of 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 shut down film production around the world.

“There weren’t that many of us over there,” von Kampen said. “It is the definition of a low-budget indie film. It’s so beautiful. It's definitely one of the most beautiful places I’ve been. I think people feel like it was a vacation. But it wasn’t. You’re in this beautiful place doing more hours of work in a day than you’ve ever done in your life.”

That work was, essentially, setting up, rehearsing and shooting a scene, then moving to another setup as quickly as possible as many times as possible in workdays that stretched for 12 hours or longer.

Not only was von Kampen figuring out how to act on the spot, she was doing so in front of uninvited audiences each time they shot in the streets and on the plazas in the scenic town that’s a summer tourist mecca.

“We thought all the tourists would be gone by then. They weren’t,” she said. “So pretty much every scene that was shot outside, there were hundreds of people standing there watching. Every single scene.

“It got to the point where, when I’d walk down the street or something, he’d give me a cue and I’d start walking and trying to blend in naturally so they wouldn’t know we were shooting and ruin the scene.”

The final scenes of “A Chance Encounter” are set back in the USA, supposedly in Iowa. But Nebraska live music aficionados will, with a little study, know where that concluding scene was shot.

“It’s the Slowdown,” von Kampen said. “It’s really funny. One of the scenes in Italy where Hal goes into the bathroom, that’s the Slowdown bathroom. If you look closely you can see the American fixtures.”

Von Kampen crafted the songs that make up the film’s soundtrack over several months, starting before the trip to Italy and finishing up after the film was shot.

“I knew Josie had to have a bad song for that first scene, so I wrote that first,” she said. “Then the rest of it came from the script, which would say, ‘slow song for montage.’ “Time and Space,” the last song, I wrote that after we got back, about what the characters had gone through.”

Four of von Kampen’s good songs, along with her versions of Stephen Foster’s 19th Century classic “Hard Times” and the timeless “Goodnight, Ladies,” were released as the EP “A Chance Encounter: An Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” on Oct. 21 by Fantasy Records.

“A Chance Encounter” had its theatrical and on-demand release a week ago.

By that time, she had the chance to see most of the finished product and, she said, that led to some uneasiness.

“I’ve seen mostly all the way through,” she said. “I’m really uncomfortable watching myself.”

That said, von Kampen said, she’d act again, if it was in a more controlled, less improvisational setting.

“I love the film world and I’d consider doing it again,” von Kampen said. “I’d love to write another soundtrack. There are lots of ways that film and music can collaborate. But first and foremost, I’m a singer-songwriter. I really do consider myself a folk singer.”

Like artists of every level, she was encountering the harsh economic realities of touring in 2022, with high prices for gas and lodging cutting into income that, for most, is lower than pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s definitely a hard decision to go out, there’s the monetary cost,” she said “But there’s this huge opportunity every time you go out.”

But von Kampen, who released her Fantasy-distributed debut “That Spell” last year, has toured extensively since.

“It’s a weird time,” she said. “The music industry is in a bit of flux. COVID really impacted the industry as a whole, and it’s crawling out of that now. For me, I’d say the momentum is still going up and staying the course is the right thing to do.”

And, von Kampen said, playing shows is the reward for all the work that comes before, especially when she connects with those who have heard her songs on streaming services and then come to see her in person.

“Connecting with the audience is the best part of the job,” she said. “You spend so much time alone, writing and recording, then you come out and connect with a room full of people and you realize that’s the whole point of what you’re doing.”

Von Kampen’s tour wrapped up on the weekend. So she could get back home for a Sunday afternoon appearance at the Ross Media Arts Center, which is one of a handful of theaters showing “A Chance Encounter,” primarily a streaming release.

She’ll be at the Ross following the film’s 1:30 p.m. screening, where she’ll answer questions from the audience about the film and her career.

“And I think I’m going to sing a couple songs,” she said. “I’ve been told to bring my guitar.”