Lincoln Airport to hold free outdoor screenings of 'Top Gun' in July

Maverick, Goose, Iceman and their F-14 jets are coming to the Lincoln Airport when “Top Gun” is shown outside a World War II hanger in July.

Free screenings of the 1995 hit film starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer will be held July 15 and 16 at 3801 N.W. 34th St. outside the now-leased hanger that the airport used to show films last year.

“There’s an open grassy area just to the north of that hanger,” said Rachel Barth, the airport’s director of communications and customer engagement. “We’re going to do the outdoor movie there. There will be a pop-up screen. People can watch from their cars or bring lawn chairs and blankets to get close to the screen for the show.”

There is plenty of parking available for the 500 people who will be able to attend each of the 8 p.m. screenings, she said. Because of the attendance limit, tickets are required. The free tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

