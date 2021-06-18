 Skip to main content
Lincoln Airport to hold free outdoor screenings of 'Top Gun' in July
Lincoln Airport to hold free outdoor screenings of 'Top Gun' in July

Top Gun

In 1986’s “Top Gun,” pilots headed into the danger zone, and the music went in along with them. The movie and soundtrack turned Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” into a full blown mid-1980s anthem. On the more romantic side of things was “Take My Breath Away (love theme From "Top Gun").

School Project. Top Gun Trailer Recut.

Maverick, Goose, Iceman and their F-14 jets are coming to the Lincoln Airport when “Top Gun” is shown outside a World War II hanger in July.

Free screenings of the 1995 hit film starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer will be held July 15 and 16 at 3801 N.W. 34th St. outside the now-leased hanger that the airport used to show films last year.

“There’s an open grassy area just to the north of that hanger,” said Rachel Barth, the airport’s director of communications and customer engagement. “We’re going to do the outdoor movie there. There will be a pop-up screen. People can watch from their cars or bring lawn chairs and blankets to get close to the screen for the show.”

There is plenty of parking available for the 500 people who will be able to attend each of the 8 p.m. screenings, she said. Because of the attendance limit, tickets are required. The free tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

