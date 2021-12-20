‘Licorice Pizza’ review: Coming-of-age odyssey is Paul Thomas Anderson’s ode to 1970s San Fernando Valley

Like much of Anderson’s great and near-great work, notably “Magnolia” and “Boogie Nights,” “Licorice Pizza” makes the Valley a land of everyday strangeness. Gary’s life, like any showbiz kid’s life, is a thing of irreconcilable puzzle pieces that nonetheless fit. One minute he’s bluffing his way through another audition, or cajoling his newfound North Star, Alana, into trying acting herself. The next he’s aching with jealousy like any other high school kid, surveying Alana when she’s out with someone else, someone more datable according to their ages.

It’s a beautiful film to soak up as a visual and musical memory of a place that remains, and a time long gone. Anderson and co-cinematographer Michael Bauman shot it on 35 millimeter film, which was the only way to do it: Anderson, by instinct and preference, pulls visual ideas from Robert Altman’s ‘70s landmarks, and the mellowness of the imagery complements all that SoCal sunshine and shiny supper-club Naugahyde.