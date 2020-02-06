'1917' leads the favorites to win Academy Awards Sunday

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented Sunday. So it’s time to pick the winners.
Unlike, say forecasting the Super Bowl victor, it’s easier to come up with very good guesses -- predictions based on the awards presented by directors, actors and producers, Hollywood politics and good old momentum.
That doesn’t mean the predicted winners are the best pictures or performances of the year. So for each of the six major categories, there’s a picture or performance that should win, along with the “Will win” prediction.
Best Picture
NOMINEES
"Ford v Ferrari"; "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Joker"; "Little Women"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Parasite."
Should win: "Parasite." South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s family thriller was the best movie of the year -- a stunner that, with its examination of class, scams and the roots of violence, is a perfect film for its time. Will the Academy give its biggest prize to a little-seen foreign language film? No.
Will win: "1917." World War I epic “1917” is the kind of movie that Oscar loves to reward. Early on, it appeared it would be in a three-way race with “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.” But, after picking up the Golden Globe, Directors Guild and Producers Guild awards, it is as close to a lock as it gets.
Lead Actor
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker"; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”
Should win: Banderas or Pryce.
Will win: Phoenix. His performance as the comic book villain was rightfully acclaimed. He’s been nominated three times before, twice for best actor. He got the Screen Actors Guild award. And “Joker” was the most-nominated movie this year. It’s going to get one major award. This one.
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”
Should and will: Zellweger. Her turn as Judy Garland was superb and near single-handedly carries the film. That sets her apart from most of the other nominees here. She’s been the Best Actress favorite since “Judy” hit the screen and took the Screen Actors Guild award. She’ll win Oscar No 2 on Sunday.
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
Should win: Pesci or Pacino. The two old pros excelled as a mafia family head and Jimmy Hoffa, respectively, in Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster picture. But they’re likely to undercut each other in the vote count.
Will win: Pitt. One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Pitt has never won an acting Oscar, though he got one for producing “12 Years a Slave.” And he’s in a film that pays homage to historic Hollywood, which the Academy loves, a much-nominated effort that will get this award and no other major prizes.
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Should win: Johansson.
Will win: Dern.
Director
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite.”
Should win: Bong.
Will win: Mendes.
Adapted Screenplay
“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian; “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi; “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig; “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten.
Will win: “Jojo Rabbit.” The screenplay categories are often consolation prizes for films that the Academy wants to honor, but can’t see their way to giving them an acting prize or best picture. That’s the cast for “Jojo Rabbit,” the indie film of 2020.
Original Screenplay
“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson; “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach; “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won.
Will win: “Parasite.” Another consolation prize that also goes to the director of the film -- which is a near lock to get another award -- International Film.
More categories
And the Oscar goes to:
Animated Feature: “Toy Story 4”
Animated Short: “Hair Love”
Cinematography: “1917”
Costume Design: “Little Women”
Documentary Feature: “American Factory”
Documentary Short: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Film Editing: “Ford v. Ferrari”
International Film: “Parasite”
Live Action Short: “Brotherhood”
Makeup and Hair: “Bombshell”
Original Score: “Joker”
Original Song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, from “Rocketman”
Production Design: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Sound Editing: “1917”
Sound Mixing: “1917”
Visual Effects: “Avengers: Endgame”
