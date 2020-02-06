'1917' leads the favorites to win Academy Awards Sunday

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented Sunday. So it’s time to pick the winners.

Unlike, say forecasting the Super Bowl victor, it’s easier to come up with very good guesses -- predictions based on the awards presented by directors, actors and producers, Hollywood politics and good old momentum.

That doesn’t mean the predicted winners are the best pictures or performances of the year. So for each of the six major categories, there’s a picture or performance that should win, along with the “Will win” prediction.

Best Picture

NOMINEES

"Ford v Ferrari"; "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Joker"; "Little Women"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Parasite."

Should win: "Parasite." South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s family thriller was the best movie of the year -- a stunner that, with its examination of class, scams and the roots of violence, is a perfect film for its time. Will the Academy give its biggest prize to a little-seen foreign language film? No.