Leading Off: Will Smith's slap of reality: Chivalry or toxic masculinity?

While at a comedy show at the Zoo Bar a few months back, an out-of-town comic said he observed the ultimate indicator of Lincoln's progressive nature while filling up his gas tank and getting a cup of coffee at a local convenience store earlier in the day.

The store, he said, sold sexual aids -- and right out in the open, too, next to the beef jerky and windshield wiper fluid.

After the laughter died down, he looked into the crowd and asked a woman where she bought her toys (not the word he used, but you get the idea).

She giggled and blushed -- clear signs of her embarrassment, but answered the question. It wasn't at a convenience store. Her husband then began yelling at the comedian, threatening to climb up on stage and kick his ass for disrespecting his wife that way.

The man was soon kicked out and cast as a villain in this little exchange, which we passed off as the ranting of a fool.

What a jerk (not the actual word I chose in that moment, but again, you get the idea).

On Sunday night, something similar happened -- this time on live national TV, when a husband marched onto the stage and slapped a comedian across the face.

And this time, the husband was cast as a hero, a chivalrous (fresh) prince who was defending his wife's honor by any means necessary.

Wasn't the guy at the Zoo Bar doing the same thing?

Help me to understand the difference between toxic masculinity and chivalry. The people who have spent the past two years denouncing the former were suddenly extolling the virtues of the latter.

Somehow, the bad guy in this scene -- probably the most watchable moment in Oscars history, if we're being completely honest -- was the guy on the receiving end of the slap because, apparently, words matter more.

Forty minutes later, Will Smith stepped onto the stage to accept his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the movie, "King Richard."

With tears in his eyes, he apologized to the other nominees and to the Academy for his behavior, he begged the forgiveness of those who he'd subjected to this fit of rage, but he never voiced a word of contrition toward Chris Rock, the guy he'd slapped.

And then Smith received a standing ovation.

Rock is a funny guy. Good comedians toe the line of political correctness. The great ones nudge past it and sometimes blow well beyond it. Rock stepped over the line by making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from alopecia and has shaved her head.

Still, in what world is it acceptably for a husband to leave his seat, march defiantly to centerstage and raise a hand to anyone before walking back to his seat and going on a profanity-laced tirade? Did we mention this was on live TV?

Were it anyone else, that person would have never made it near Rock. He would have been intercepted by security, which would have taken down the perp, cuffed him and led him to jail for the night. Probably longer.

This was a made-for-Hollywood moment -- held in Hollywood, a fantasyland where, with the cameras rolling, men regularly defend the women they love with a devil-be-damned attitude and a renegade spirit. We root for those characters from the shadows of the 14th row, but most of the time those types are considered criminals and unhinged in the real world.

Will Smith was both of those on Sunday.

He shouldn't be jailed for his behavior. Nor should he be called a hero. In that moment, he showed the self-control of an addict, yet too many people have justified his actions as a man doing the right thing. Just stop.

If that's true, that means that the joke told by Rock was considered more harmful than the violent act that followed, that silencing his voice by any means necessary was appropriate.

So what's to stop the next heckler -- or offended spectator at a comedy show -- from coming onto the stage for his pound of flesh?

The precedent has been set, thanks to a beloved face wearing a tuxedo. This time, he wasn't playing a streetwise cop, a hardworking homeless father or the father of the greatest tennis-playing sisters in history. This time he wasn't acting.

He was just another entitled jerk (or something else), no different from the guy at the Zoo Bar.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

