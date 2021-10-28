'Last Night in Soho': Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie deliver a scary thriller

The menace in Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" starts early and slowly. You begin to worry for Eloise (a wistful, sweetly rabbity Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from Cornwall, the minute she arrives in London to attend fashion school.

Her cabdriver at first seems kind and helpful — and then he starts talking about her appearance, making jokes about stalking, getting personal in a way that makes Eloise run from the cab before her destination. London, it seems, has danger around every corner; it's both thrilling and very scary indeed.

And that's a reasonable description of Wright's film, an inventive, intricate and occasionally very bloody tale of two women. One is Eloise, a talented designer obsessed with the music and fashion of the 1960s who's still so young and unformed she's not sure if she wants to be called Eloise or Ellie or Elle. The other is Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy of "The Queen's Gambit"), a glamorous if indistinct party girl who dreams of stardom as a singer or actor or something, and floats into Soho nightclubs like she's barely touching the floor.