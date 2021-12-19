Last call coming for what’s likely Nebraska’s last video store

At its peak in 2003, the movie and game rental industry generated $12 billion in annual revenue. The number plunged to less than $2 billion by 2019. Fewer than 1,000 stores are still open in the U.S., Herbert estimated. Only a few niche stores are expected to survive.

More than jobs and incomes have been lost. Trips to the video store helped cement a local “movie culture” and contribute to the social fabric of a community in small but meaningful ways. Customers conversed with employees, and with other customers, about what to watch and why.

“The loss of all those things means that we are relating to movies in a very, very different way than we used to,” Herbert said, “and also interacting with each other about movies differently, too.”

The industry collapsed. Chris Logan remained standing.

He did it in stark contrast to the well-lit, brightly colored corporate chains. He did it with water-stained ceilings, crumbling stucco, classic rock thumping on the stereo and an “adult” section under lock and key in the back corner. To reach it, customers have to pass under a crucifix and portrait of Jesus.