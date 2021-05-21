Ladely's passion for film shines through in work in Lincoln

Danny Lee Ladely’s office is decorated with a lifetime of cinematic memories.

Cinematic, because after 48 years serving as director of the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, Ladely has lived and breathed film for most of his life.

Among the memorabilia: A photo of him alongside Martin Sheen, a movie poster for “Sideways” signed by director Alexander Payne, a sketch of Ladely drawn by Academy Award-nominated cartoonist Bill Plympton stuck to the back of the door, a framed portrait of the theater’s benefactor, Mary Ross.

Ask about any of these things and Ladely, clad in a bolo tie, will lean back in his chair and launch into a story — the time Peter Fonda picked a fight with some college students at Yia Yia’s pizza during his visit, or the time he brought actor and director Peter Riegert to the Ross, introduced him to UNL English Professor Gerald Shapiro, and they ended up making a movie together based off of Shapiro's short story.

The funny thing is, Ladely never really knew he’d dedicate so much of his time to independent films until he’d already spent decades doing it. Movie theaters seemed to just be a recurring theme in his life, a place he had always loved since he saw his first John Wayne flick growing up in Gordon.