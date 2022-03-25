L. Kent's Oscar Picks: 'The Power of the Dog,' Jessica Chastain and Will Smith

Picking the winner of Best Picture at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards is a bit trickier than usual as no clear favorites have emerged to take Hollywood’s top prize. But, the rest of the major awards look very predictable going into the 7 p.m. ABC broadcast.

Here are the picks for the top six awards — and the vote that would have been cast in each category if we were eligible:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

This one’s boiling down to a two-film race between Jane Campion’s taut, devastating Western drama and “CODA,” the feel-good deaf family story that uses American Sign Language for much of its dialogue.

“The Power of the Dog” has been the early leader, winning most of the critics awards. But “CODA” took the top prizes from both the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild – all of whom are Oscar voters.

Guessing that “The Power of the Dog” will hang on and take the Oscar. But if “Power” doesn’t receive 50% of the vote (which can be tough with 10 nominees), “CODA” could get enough second-place votes to push it over the top.

L. Kent's vote: “Drive My Car”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Jessica Chastain should have won the Best Actress Oscar for “Zero Dark Thirty” a decade ago. That oversight will be corrected when she picks up the award for transforming herself into Tammy Faye Bakker over the course of four decades in the otherwise undistinguished “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

All the other contenders were very good in their roles, especially Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer” and Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in “Being The Ricardos.” But none have emerged as a true challenger to Chastain.

L. Kent's vote: Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos.”

Best Actor

Will Smith in “King Richard”

Will Smith has been the favorite for his portrayal of Richard Williams -- who raised his tennis-playing daughters Venus and Serena -- since the nominations were announced. Benedict Cumberbatch will get plenty of votes for his work as the brutal, but damaged antagonist in “The Power of the Dog” But it likely won’t be enough to stop Hollywood favorite Smith from winning his first Best Actor Oscar on his third try.

L. Kent's vote: Smith

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story.”

DeBose is a near lock — a fresh new star (always a supporting actress plus) who’s the best thing about a Best Picture-nominated film -- a reboot of a classic musical directed by industry icon Steven Spielberg. The good news is that she's deserving.

L. Kent's vote: Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog.”

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

If DeBose is a near lock, Kotsur is the sure thing. He’s the center of the film as the father in “CODA” and delivers a superb performance that will make him the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award.

L. Kent's vote: Kotsur

Best Director

Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”

Campion is the favorite here for several reasons — the quality and intensity of her film, its superb construction and the fact that “CODA” director Sian Heder didn’t get a nomination.

All the other nominees did excellent work as well, especially Paul Thomas Anderson with “Licorice Pizza” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi with “Drive My Car.”

L. Kent's vote: Hamaguchi

Best International Film

“Drive My Car,” Japan

Hamaguchi will get his Oscar for his quiet drama about the intersection between life and art that is a rare international film to get a Best Picture nod. There’s some strong competition from “Flee,” the innovative animated Danish documentary and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World.”

L. Kent's vote: “Drive My Car”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

