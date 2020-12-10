L. Kent Wolgamott: Warner's simultaneous streaming plan shows movie business forever changed by pandemic

Warner Bros. sent a shock wave through the movie business this week when it announced that not only would it stream “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max on Christmas, the same day it opens in theaters, it also planned to use the same simultaneous-release model for all of its 2021 releases.
That triggered outcries from moviemakers and theater owners who, on one hand, see Warner Bros. cutting short the life of moviegoing and theaters as we know them and, on the other, call it a stop-gap measure that will fade away when things return to normal.
Some things, however, won’t come back as they were before the coronavirus — at the movies or anywhere else. Nor does the Warner Bros. shift to streaming “tentpole” pictures for a year mean theaters are doomed.
Rather, the decision — combined with the pandemic-driven audience shift to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, etc. — will accelerate a change that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas predicted in 2012.
Their prediction: that theaters will continue to show tentpole films and blockbusters — whatever you want to call the comic book/superhero movies, “Star Wars” franchise pictures and animated fare that is aimed at bringing in $100 million or more at the box office.
But, they added that most smaller films, especially those aimed at an adult audience, will move to either simultaneous release, video on demand or exclusively streaming services.
There were 29 pictures that grossed more than $100 million at the domestic box office in 2019, according to figures compiled by Box Office Mojo.
The studios and filmmakers, as director Steven Soderbergh acknowledged this week, have to have the revenue from $12-$20 tickets sold at more than 1,000 theaters to generate the kind of cash that makes creating blockbusters worthwhile.
Studios simply won’t be willing to risk a significant drop in box office revenue to send the tentpoles to streaming. So theaters will survive.
The question is what will happen with movies that generate, say, $10 million to $50 million. There were 75 of them in 2019, as well as many more that grossed far less than that.
Those films, as Lucas and Spielberg predicted, are very likely to go to video on demand and streaming and, given the 2020 shift, some will never be theatrically released.
The box office revenue hit there will be made up by the studios getting close to 100% of streaming service and video-on-demand payments, rather than splitting ticket sales with theaters. The theaters, obviously, will take a hit, but it won't be a crippling blow.
As for the “art house” pictures that often pick up Academy Awards but don’t make tens of millions, things aren’t likely to change much. They’ll still play at theaters dedicated to them — like the Ross Media Arts Center — or, as with Netflix’s “Roma” and “The Irishman,” be deemed streaming-only releases.
The movie business is, without question, taking one of the biggest economic hits in the pandemic.
Theaters, like Omaha’s AMC 24, are closing as chains try to stay in business by getting out of expiring leases and selling properties. Here in Lincoln, Marcus Theaters put the Edgewood Cinema on the market this week.
So it’s a certainty that there will be fewer theaters and screens when the audience starts coming back to the movies sometime next year.
Because the majority of 2020 releases were pushed to 2021 and there were dozens of pictures already aimed for next year, there’s likely to be a glut of product on the market, starting in late spring.
It should be noted that AT&T owns Warner Bros. and HBO and clearly hopes to bolster its new streaming service.
Long term, the shift to simultaneous release also is likely to trigger a flattening, if not a drop, in theater ticket prices — at least for the films easily obtained at home. Are you going to pay $12 to $15 per person to see a movie in a theater when multiple people can watch it at home for the monthly cost of a streaming service? Probably not.
That will shake out later. For now, it’s enough to know that Warner Bros. hasn’t sounded the death knell for theaters. But the movie business has been forever changed by the coronavirus.
