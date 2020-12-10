L. Kent Wolgamott: Warner's simultaneous streaming plan shows movie business forever changed by pandemic

There were 29 pictures that grossed more than $100 million at the domestic box office in 2019, according to figures compiled by Box Office Mojo.

The studios and filmmakers, as director Steven Soderbergh acknowledged this week, have to have the revenue from $12-$20 tickets sold at more than 1,000 theaters to generate the kind of cash that makes creating blockbusters worthwhile.

Studios simply won’t be willing to risk a significant drop in box office revenue to send the tentpoles to streaming. So theaters will survive.

The question is what will happen with movies that generate, say, $10 million to $50 million. There were 75 of them in 2019, as well as many more that grossed far less than that.

Those films, as Lucas and Spielberg predicted, are very likely to go to video on demand and streaming and, given the 2020 shift, some will never be theatrically released.

The box office revenue hit there will be made up by the studios getting close to 100% of streaming service and video-on-demand payments, rather than splitting ticket sales with theaters. The theaters, obviously, will take a hit, but it won't be a crippling blow.