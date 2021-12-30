L. Kent Wolgamott: 'The Power of the Dog' and 'The Souvenir Part II' top best films of 2021

This was a year like no other in movies. With the pandemic slowing theatrical releases of the potential box office smashes, the film world turned to smaller “art house” pictures and streaming services which launched new films alone or simultaneously released them to movie houses.
That largely eliminated “big” pictures from my Best of 2021 list. But there were plenty of movies to choose from for a top 10 of films available in Lincoln this year.
Four of the best of 2020 – or to be more precise, four that were up for Academy Awards this spring – didn’t play Lincoln until 2021. They’re at the bottom of my list for, shall we say, bookkeeping purposes. But they’re certainly among the best movies that you could see in Lincoln over the last 12 months.
1. The Power of the Dog. Jane Campion’s first film in a dozen years is, on the surface, an epic Western. But it’s really a taut psychological thriller carried by Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays a Montana cowboy who is cruel to his brother (Jesse Plemons), his new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and especially her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Beautifully shot and darkly intimate, “The Power of the Dog” revels in its study of jealousy, sexual intrigue and deeply held secrets. It is, in short, cinema of the highest order. Streaming on Netflix.
2. The Souvenir Part II. British director Joanna Hogg created one of the best sequels I’ve ever seen with the continuation of the story of a young female film student, who after having lost her mysterious boyfriend, turns her graduation film into a tribute. Honor Swinton Byrne is evocatively restrained and unsure playing Julie, and the production and story pulls the viewer deeper into her life and world that extends to a more universal examination of grief, artistic process and the coming of age of a young artist.
3. Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson assembled footage shot at the Harlem Cultural Festival over six Sundays in the summer of 1969 into a brilliant documentary that showcases the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and Mavis Staples and Mahalia Jackson performing in the New York City park. But it isn’t just a music film. It’s a look at being Black in 1969, surveying everything from Afro-centric fashion and the rise of the Afro to social protest and the lives of the teenagers who were transformed by the concerts. Streaming on Hulu.
4. Licorice Pizza. Paul Thomas Anderson has crafted a thoroughly entertaining coming-of-age picture set in the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s. It stars Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, as an ambitious teenage actor and Alana Haim (of the band Haim, for whom Anderson has made a bunch of videos) as the “older woman” (she’s all of 25) who’s the object of his affection. The movie is great fun and is nearly stolen by Bradley Cooper, who plays real-life hairdresser-turned-producer Jon Peters. In theaters.
5. Mass. Director Fran Kranz’s searing drama is simply two couples sitting in a room talking, trying to work through a shattering tragedy that upended their lives, set them against each other and seemingly will never come to closure. That the tragedy is a school shooting that left 10 students dead rips Kranz’s script right out of headlines, and a brilliant ensemble performance by the four actors painfully reveals the hurt, regret and heartrending humanity of the parents. Streaming on Apple TV+.
6. The Beatles - Get Back. Director Peter Jackson’s three-part Apple TV+ series is actually an eight-hour movie about a working rock ‘n’ roll band that happens to be the best and biggest in the world. And that band is fraying at the edges on the way to falling apart. Jackson culled the film of John, Paul, George and Ringo through the month-long recording of “Let It Be” that peaked with the group’s now legendary final performance on the roof of their London headquarters from footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Streaming on Apple TV+.
7. CODA. “CODA” is an acronym for Children Of Deaf Adults, the perfect title for director Sian Heder’s dramedy about a 17-year-old girl, played by Emilia Jones, who has to choose between pursuing her dream of studying at the Berklee College of Music or staying at home to help her deaf parents with their struggling fishing business. Funny, touching and eventually tear-jerking, the picture blasts through the cliches of its plot with its heart and inclusiveness, embodied by fine performances from deaf actors Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin, who won the Best Actress Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God” for a reason. Streaming on Apple TV+.
8. The Velvet Underground. Director Todd Haynes made one of the best music documentaries ever in telling the story of the New York 1960s band that brought the avant-garde into the music world. Tracing the history of the four members of the group from well before it was formed, Haynes creatively utilizes old photos, clips from underground films, old recordings and interviews with the surviving Velvets to visually tell their often recounted story with fresh depth. Streaming on Apple TV+.
9. Mogul Mowgli. In 2020, Riz Ahmed earned an Academy Award nomination playing a drummer losing his hearing in “Sound of Metal.” In “Mogul Mowgli,” Ahmed is even more intense and vulnerable playing a British-Pakistani rapper who finds himself stricken with a mysterious disease, just as he’s getting his big break. That is the only parallel between the two films, as “Mogul Mowgli” is a far more challenging picture that rolls in clashes of culture, personal, family and national history, memory and hallucination. Streaming on Apple TV+.
10. West Side Story. Did the world really need a new take on the 1957 Broadway musical and 1961 film? Probably not. But director Steven Spielberg, in making his first musical, pulls off a revamped version with more deeply realized, ethnically correct characters, superb performances, especially from Rachel Zegler as Maria, and striking dance scenes. Will it win 10 Oscars like the 1961 film? No. But it might just be the best redone musical ever. In theaters.
The four from 2020
Nomadland. The winner of the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand, this drama about a woman traveling the west living in a van was partially filmed in Nebraska. Streaming on Hulu.
The Father. Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of an aging man who refuses assistance from his daughter as his mind starts to slip away, causing him to doubt reality. Streaming on Starz.
Minari. Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar playing a Korean grandmother who comes to rural Arkansas to live with her daughter’s family who are struggling to establish a farm while working in a chicken processing plant. Streaming on Fubu.
Another Round. The Best International Film Oscar winner was this Danish film about four school teachers who decide to consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it impacts their lives and careers. The original title was “Drunk.” Streaming on Hulu.
