L. Kent Wolgamott: 'The Power of the Dog' and 'The Souvenir Part II' top best films of 2021

5. Mass. Director Fran Kranz’s searing drama is simply two couples sitting in a room talking, trying to work through a shattering tragedy that upended their lives, set them against each other and seemingly will never come to closure. That the tragedy is a school shooting that left 10 students dead rips Kranz’s script right out of headlines, and a brilliant ensemble performance by the four actors painfully reveals the hurt, regret and heartrending humanity of the parents. Streaming on Apple TV+.

6. The Beatles - Get Back. Director Peter Jackson’s three-part Apple TV+ series is actually an eight-hour movie about a working rock ‘n’ roll band that happens to be the best and biggest in the world. And that band is fraying at the edges on the way to falling apart. Jackson culled the film of John, Paul, George and Ringo through the month-long recording of “Let It Be” that peaked with the group’s now legendary final performance on the roof of their London headquarters from footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Streaming on Apple TV+.