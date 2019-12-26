L. Kent Wolgamott's top 10 movies of 2019

The top eight biggest box office movies of 2019 are, not surprisingly, either comic book/superhero movies or Disney animated sequels and remakes -- and that’s not counting “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

You won’t find any of them on this list -- with the exception of “Joker." They’re all examples of the technology-driven, formulaic, risk-free movie-making that led Martin Scorsese to dis them for not being “cinema.”

All 10 movies on my list certainly meet Scorsese’s definition of “cinema,” even if only three made the box office top 30 -- proof again that quality and popularity have little to do with each other.

1. "Parasite": The less said about the plot of South Korea’s Bong Joon Ho’s family thriller, the better. Suffice it to say, this tale of two families -- one very wealthy, one very poor -- that become inextricably intertwined is a stunner. And in its examination of class, scams and the roots of violence, it’s a perfect film for its time and one that won’t soon, or ever, be forgotten.