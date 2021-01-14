L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering director Michael Apted

Apted made those prescient comments two years after he’d released “35 Up.” He made four more films in the series that will, now, I assume, end with “63 Up.” The series is now seen -- to some measure -- as a precursor to reality TV, albeit more serious and far less staged and a telling exploration of race, class and gender in England over six decades.

As someone who’s about the same age as the “Up” subjects, I also found it to be an absorbing look at peers that I came to know over the years, some appearing in all the movies, some coming and going, comparing their lives to mine and those of my American friends.

The Ross Media Arts Center, and its predecessor, at the Sheldon Museum of Art, showed the “Up" series, save for the final movie, which went directly to television. That let Lincoln see the movies as they were intended and also provided one of the reasons to bring Apted to town.

It's nearly 27 years since Apted was here. But I’ve never forgotten the interview and the time I got to spend with him during the visit.

Apted, who was never Oscar nominated, but won nearly every other directing award, never became a household name. Few directors do.

But for those who love film and appreciate its makers, he made his mark by being one of the few who could step behind the camera and make a great film in any genre.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.