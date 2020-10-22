L. Kent Wolgamott: Rally cry becomes Save Our Screens as movie theaters struggle through pandemic

Save Our Stages has become Save Our Screens.
The push to get federal relief for independent music venues that have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic has been joined by movie theaters that, even though some have reopened, need financial help on the climb back to “normal."
“We need SOS like we need air,” Bill Barstow said.
Barstow’s Main Street Theatres is the only Nebraska-based theater chain. It operates theaters in Sioux City and two other Iowa locations, along with Nebraska City, Aksarben Cinema in Omaha and the new ACX Cinema 12+ north of Gretna.
The Nebraska theaters will get some relief from the second round of state-controlled federal coronavirus pandemic assistance announced Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
That plan would direct $3.2 million to the state’s movie theaters — $10,000 per screen.
The cash infusion won’t be make or break for Main Street Theatres or the larger national chains, like Marcus Theatres, which operates all of Lincoln’s first-run screens.
“But it will for some of the small guys,” Barstow said. “In the last five to 10 years, a lot of small-town theaters have reopened as nonprofits. In these towns, many of them have consolidated their schools and lost that identity. They’ve got an elevator and a couple stores and the theaters open again help keep the town alive. The $10,000 will really make a difference for them.”
Like the rest of the outside-the-home entertainment industry, movies are expected to struggle until well into 2021.
That’s because, as demonstrated by box office receipts, many people aren’t yet comfortable with returning to theaters.
Last weekend, the Liam Neeson thriller “Honest Thief” topped the domestic box office at a paltry $4.1 million. And “Tenet,” the only “tentpole” picture that’s been released since March, opened at $20 million on Labor Day weekend and has now grossed just $50 million.
Meanwhile, “event pictures," which in the last decade have come to dominate the business, continue to move back on the calendar.
This week, Sony Pictures moved “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Don’t Breathe 2” to summer 2021 dates.
And pictures like “No Time to Die,” the latest entry in the James Bond series, “Dune” and Pixar’s “Soul” that were expected to power the holiday movie season have been steadily moving to 2021 or streaming services.
“Do you think ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will stick on Dec. 25?,” asked an industry insider, who couldn’t speak on the record because of corporate restrictions. “It’s likely to be Q2 or Q3 before it will start coming back. The best place to look is Broadway. They just announced they would be shut down through May.”
Another factor, which doesn’t affect Lincoln, is that many cities are overscreened, making turning a profit difficult, regardless of the pandemic.
That combination of factors led the National Association of Theatre Owners, the Directors Guild of America, the Motion Picture Association of America and more than 70 producers, directors and writers to send a letter asking for relief to House and Senate leaders.
“Movie theaters are in dire straits. ... Absent a solution designed for their circumstances, theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic,” the group wrote.
“If the status quo continues, 69% of small- and mid-sized movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently, and 66% of theater jobs will be lost. Our country cannot afford to lose the social, economic and cultural value that theaters provide.”
It’s not just the small companies that may not survive the pandemic. AMC, the nation’s largest theater chain that operates a 24-plex in Omaha, this week warned that it is facing bankruptcy, and at least a couple of other large chains are seen to be in similar circumstances.
The relief sought in the letter could come from the SOS legislation that’s already making its way through Congress. The bill originally targeted $10 billion for the live music venues and production companies. An additional $5 billion has been added for movie theaters.
That money could save stages and movie screens, preserving jobs and venues, keeping entertainment alive and giving it a chance to thrive post-pandemic.
