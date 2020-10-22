L. Kent Wolgamott: Rally cry becomes Save Our Screens as movie theaters struggle through pandemic

Save Our Stages has become Save Our Screens.

The push to get federal relief for independent music venues that have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic has been joined by movie theaters that, even though some have reopened, need financial help on the climb back to “normal."

“We need SOS like we need air,” Bill Barstow said.

Barstow’s Main Street Theatres is the only Nebraska-based theater chain. It operates theaters in Sioux City and two other Iowa locations, along with Nebraska City, Aksarben Cinema in Omaha and the new ACX Cinema 12+ north of Gretna.

The Nebraska theaters will get some relief from the second round of state-controlled federal coronavirus pandemic assistance announced Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

That plan would direct $3.2 million to the state’s movie theaters — $10,000 per screen.

The cash infusion won’t be make or break for Main Street Theatres or the larger national chains, like Marcus Theatres, which operates all of Lincoln’s first-run screens.