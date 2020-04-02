L. Kent Wolgamott: Radiant Bones release terrific EP; movies streaming at The Ross

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before “The Drive," the first song on Radiant Bones’ “True North," ended, I thought “I’ve got to see this band live as soon as I can.”

That feeling got even stronger as I listened to the other four songs on the young Lincoln rock band’s debut recording and has intensified each time I’ve heard the terrific EP -- making me kick myself for missing them at Lincoln Exposed.

On its Facebook page, Radiant Bones says it’s “riding waves between alternative rock and indie styles with edge and soul.” I’d agree with that and even add classic rock to the list -- at least when things go soaring into power ballad territory.

Just in this handful of songs, the Radiant Bones styles go all over the board, from — to pick a couple of examples — the Red Hot Chili Peppers-style funk of “Vagabond” to the soul-meets-indie chug of “Villain."

Those imaginatively composed and very well played songs are carried, from start to finish by HoneyBee Dubose, whose citation of Tina Turner, Heart’s Ann Wilson and Joan Jett as vocal influences pretty well sums up her powerhouse singing.

And she writes whip-smart, perceptive lyrics -- spinning, for example, “Where The Wild Things Are” into the driving, shape-shifting “Wild Things.”