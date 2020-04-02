L. Kent Wolgamott: Radiant Bones release terrific EP; movies streaming at The Ross

Before “The Drive," the first song on Radiant Bones’ “True North," ended, I thought “I’ve got to see this band live as soon as I can.”
That feeling got even stronger as I listened to the other four songs on the young Lincoln rock band’s debut recording and has intensified each time I’ve heard the terrific EP -- making me kick myself for missing them at Lincoln Exposed.
On its Facebook page, Radiant Bones says it’s “riding waves between alternative rock and indie styles with edge and soul.” I’d agree with that and even add classic rock to the list -- at least when things go soaring into power ballad territory.
Just in this handful of songs, the Radiant Bones styles go all over the board, from — to pick a couple of examples — the Red Hot Chili Peppers-style funk of “Vagabond” to the soul-meets-indie chug of “Villain."
Those imaginatively composed and very well played songs are carried, from start to finish by HoneyBee Dubose, whose citation of Tina Turner, Heart’s Ann Wilson and Joan Jett as vocal influences pretty well sums up her powerhouse singing.
And she writes whip-smart, perceptive lyrics -- spinning, for example, “Where The Wild Things Are” into the driving, shape-shifting “Wild Things.”
It’ll be a while, unfortunately, before anyone can catch a Radiant Bones set. But everyone can now hear “True North.” It’s being released as scheduled Friday on streaming services.
Then I’ll be picking up a physical version in whatever format at their first post-pandemic performance. I really need to see Radiant Bones live.
Movies streaming at The Ross
There are no images flickering on the silver screens at the Ross Media Arts Center. But Lincoln’s home to independent, foreign-language films and documentaries is providing an opportunity to view new pictures that can’t be shown screen via streaming.
The movies, from Magnolia Pictures, Zeitgeist and Distrib Films, will be streaming via the Ross website by clicking the “watch now” link. That takes you to the company site, where you will rent the film for $12. That rental fee will be split between the distribution company and the theater, so you’ll be supporting the Ross by watching the film.
A half-dozen movies are now available for streaming. They are:
* “The Whistlers,” a Romanian crime thriller that’s been compared with the work of the Coen Brothers.
* “Once We Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band,” a documentary about musician Robbie Robertson that focuses on his time with The Band.
* “Slay The Dragon,” a documentary about everyday people fighting a gerrymandering initiative.
* “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” a documentary about biologist Anne Innis Dagg, now 86, who retraces her steps from when she was 23 and went to South Africa to study giraffes, becoming the world’s first “giraffologist."
* “Balloon,” a German drama based on a true story about two East German families who try to escape from the country by flying a homemade hot air balloon across the heavily fortified border.
* “The Perfect Nanny,” a French film about a bohemian couple who thinks they have found the perfect nanny to look after their 5-year-old and toddler. But maybe not.
