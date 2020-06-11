L. Kent Wolgamott: If there's a show, will people come?

Odds and sods from the pandemic and protest:
As I’ve been talking to people in Lincoln and around the country about the return of live music, from club gigs to arena concerts, an unanswerable question almost always emerges:
The query always boils down to: “Will anyone come?”
The answer is uncertain yet simple: Maybe.
A Reuters survey in late April found about 40% would return to concerts, amusement parks and sporting events before a coronavirus vaccine is available. Another 40% said not until the vaccine is available. And a good share of the remaining 20% responded “never again,” which is hard to believe.
Those numbers change for concerts, with the “will go" dropping to 33% and the “wait for a vaccine” going above 50%.
Anecdotally, the non-industry folks I’ve spoken with and communicated with through social media posts and other reporting, again say the answer is maybe.
The numbers are skewed. Young people — those in their teens, 20s and 30s — are far more likely to attend a live concert than someone 60 and above. That makes sense, given the nature of the coronavirus and its impact on those 65 and older.
On the local scene, that would seem to bode well for Lincoln's downtown music clubs — that is, if they can figure out a way to put on shows under capacity restrictions.
But it has to be concerning for theaters and arenas presenting classical music and legacy rock artists — like, say, Elton John, who was set to play Pinnacle Bank Arena.
We’ll likely start to see how that shakes out over the next month or two.
The same for movies
The movie business is facing the same question, and, as I’ve written before, it’s likely to get the answer by mid-July when “Tenet” comes to theaters around the country. It appears that theaters will be open at limited capacity around the country by then, allowing Warner Bros. to release the first big post-coronavirus movie.
That test case will likely determine how many more big films — the pictures that turn up on thousands of screens and dominate the box office — will be released this year.
Protest songs dropping
In today’s digitally rooted, record-it-today-put-it-out-tomorrow music world, songs can be created and distributed almost instantly.
That's allowed artists to quickly respond to events and cultural turmoil and put out protest music for this moment in time, rather than fitting in a song recorded months earlier or writing a new piece and having it come out well after the event has faded from public consciousness.
So protest songs responding to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the subsequent demonstrations have come out fast and furious over the last two weeks.
Among the most notable of those are: LL Cool J, “#BlackLivesMatter freestyle”; Meek Mill, “Otherside of America”; Trey Songz, “2020 Riots: How Many Times”; YG “FTP”; Hiss Golden Messenger “Stones (For George Floyd).”
'A Change is Gonna Come'
Astute reader Joe Skorupa brought to my attention the fact that in On The Beat last week, I’d overlooked one of the great and most fitting protest songs that we might finally be listening to.
It’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” Sam Cooke’s classic 1964 civil rights anthem that earlier this week was poignantly sung by Houston gospel artist Dray Tate at Floyd's funeral.
The song opened the service and provided a moment of hope — that the change for which Cooke pleaded for 56 years ago will at long last arrive.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Outback closed
Bars Opening in Lincoln
Eating Through the Pandemic
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.