L. Kent Wolgamott: If there's a show, will people come?

Odds and sods from the pandemic and protest:

As I’ve been talking to people in Lincoln and around the country about the return of live music, from club gigs to arena concerts, an unanswerable question almost always emerges:

The query always boils down to: “Will anyone come?”

The answer is uncertain yet simple: Maybe.

A Reuters survey in late April found about 40% would return to concerts, amusement parks and sporting events before a coronavirus vaccine is available. Another 40% said not until the vaccine is available. And a good share of the remaining 20% responded “never again,” which is hard to believe.

Those numbers change for concerts, with the “will go" dropping to 33% and the “wait for a vaccine” going above 50%.

Anecdotally, the non-industry folks I’ve spoken with and communicated with through social media posts and other reporting, again say the answer is maybe.

The numbers are skewed. Young people — those in their teens, 20s and 30s — are far more likely to attend a live concert than someone 60 and above. That makes sense, given the nature of the coronavirus and its impact on those 65 and older.