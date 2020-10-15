L. Kent Wolgamott: Documentary brings 'CREEM: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine' to life

Jaan Uhelszki wanted to work at the school newspaper at Wayne State University in Detroit. But she didn’t have any experience. So the editors sent her down the street to the offices of a fledgling rock ‘n’ roll magazine, which they said would hire anybody.
Perhaps not anybody, but Uhelszki landed a job, albeit on the business side of the operation, handling subscriptions.
Then in 1972, she was forced to write about Smokey Robinson leaving The Miracles to pursue a solo career.
“In 1966, it was Smokey, me and unrequited love; what a threesome,” she wrote. “You were my Dear Abby, my Ann Landers, my prime confessor. You had more impact on the teenage dilemma than Clearasil.”
So began the CREEM career of Uhelszki, one of the magazine’s senior editors and great writers, penning among other notable pieces, “I Dreamed I Was Onstage with KISS in My Maidenform Bra,” an account of her joining KISS on stage in full makeup.
“Hanging around, smoking cigarettes, wearing cool clothes and talking to rock stars on the phone, that’s pretty much what we did," Uhelszki said. “Well, I didn’t smoke cigarettes.”
Uhelszki recounts her days at the magazine in “CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine,” a documentary that opens Friday at the Ross Media Arts Center.
The film that she cowrote opens with footage shot in the CREEM offices, circa 1969-70.
“When I saw that, I said, 'We’ve got a movie,’” said director/co-writer Scott Crawford. “When you’re making a film about a magazine, that’s a hard story to tell because you usually can’t see it. When we had that, the rest of it did kind of fall in place.”
The documentary is produced by Uhelszki and J.J. Kramer, the son of CREEM founder Barry Kramer, who inherited the magazine in 1981 after his father died of a drug overdose.
For Kramer, the picture, which got off the ground via a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $100,000, is aimed at paying homage to his dad and everyone who worked at, read and was written about in CREEM.
But it also was to find out about his father, who died when J.J. was 4 years old.
“I learned he had this incredibly powerful and volatile relationship with pretty much everybody he came into contact with," Kramer said. “But at the same time, people had love for him. Part of his genius in helping to create the CREEM universe — he was part-mad scientist, part-psych student — was in putting people together. If you think about putting Dave Marsh and Lester Bangs in the same room together, he knew what was going to happen. It was a symphony of volatility he was conducting.”
Marsh was in 1968 the 19-year-old, very political CREEM editor. Bangs, who began freelancing for CREEM in 1970 and moved to Detroit to join the staff a year later, was a “we’re all-bozos on this bus” irreverent writer.
Not surprisingly, the two had a fistfight on the street, bringing to blows the magazine’s tension between politics and humor, reverence and lampooning.
Forty years later, Bangs is the world’s most famous rock critic, who’s had his work anthologized in two books, been the subject of a biography and was played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in former CREEM writer Cameron Crowe’s semiautobiographical movie “Almost Famous.”
He was, Uhelszki said, every bit the character he’s been seen to be.
“CREEM had a Readers Poll and Lester and I decided we were going to stuff the ballot box,” she said. “We were sitting on the floor counting the ballots and Ben Edmonds came in and caught us. He was going to turn us in, but we said, 'How about if we make you the third best CREEM critic?’
“There was all kinds of stuff like that. We once got Joni Mitchell’s phone number and Lester and I made phony calls to her in the middle of the night. We were our fans, our readers doing what they would have done.”
The film essentially ends with the deaths of Barry Kramer, and, a year later, Bangs, omitting the last seven years of the magazine’s history.
“I really wanted to focus on the heyday and use the band metaphor with Dave, Barry and Lester," Crawford said.
In doing so, Crawford and Uhelszki bring to life the anti-Rolling Stone, the Midwestern mag that embodied on its pages and in its lifestyle what it set out to cover.
“They called it ‘America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine’ — that’s pretty gutsy,” Crawford said. “But they backed it up.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
