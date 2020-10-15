L. Kent Wolgamott: Documentary brings 'CREEM: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine' to life

The film that she cowrote opens with footage shot in the CREEM offices, circa 1969-70.

“When I saw that, I said, 'We’ve got a movie,’” said director/co-writer Scott Crawford. “When you’re making a film about a magazine, that’s a hard story to tell because you usually can’t see it. When we had that, the rest of it did kind of fall in place.”

The documentary is produced by Uhelszki and J.J. Kramer, the son of CREEM founder Barry Kramer, who inherited the magazine in 1981 after his father died of a drug overdose.

For Kramer, the picture, which got off the ground via a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $100,000, is aimed at paying homage to his dad and everyone who worked at, read and was written about in CREEM.

But it also was to find out about his father, who died when J.J. was 4 years old.