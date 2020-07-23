L. Kent Wolgamott: Coronavirus spike crushing live entertainment

The Railyard was ready to put on a concert this week. Granger Smith was ready to drive up from Texas to play the outdoor show in the Haymarket.
Then COVID-19 cases spiked in Lincoln and the show was canceled.
Meanwhile, in downtown Lincoln's music district, the Bourbon Theatre and Duffy’s Tavern remain dark and 1867 Bar, while open, hasn’t had any shows. The Zoo Bar has had a handful of shows. But its calendar is largely blank.
The Railyard concert cancellation, Hurrdat’s Katy Martin said, was “the right thing to do.” By keeping the Bourbon closed, in the words of Andrea Fabiano. “we’re trying to be socially responsible.”
The reason for the delay: the dramatic rise in coronavirus cases, particularly in the Sun Belt, that has officials considering a return of restrictions, perhaps even another lockdown.
In other words, entertainment continues to be crushed by the coronavirus — and the damage may be irreversible.
Rumors have run through the movie business for months that some chains may not survive the shutdown, especially if it lasts deep into the fall.
Independent music venues — clubs and theaters — are being permanently shuttered across the country. Thankfully, none yet in Lincoln. But the shutdown and the likelihood that touring may not return until October or November at the earliest has the venues lobbying Congress for relief.
None of that is remotely good news.
But there are a couple bright spots locally for those, like me, who have hit the wall with live streaming concerts and watched all the TV and Netflix they can stand.
The Beach Boys concert at Pinewood Bowl, set for Aug. 2, and a fall season at the Lied Center for Performing Arts are on the horizon.
Those events, presented with socially distanced seating, a masked audience, no intermission and provisions for cleaning and sanitation, are proof that shows can go on in the coronavirus era.
But the audiences will be far smaller than usual for the venues — at the Lied, just over 500 seats will be available in the 2,200-seat hall.
There’s also a good chance that, as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln re-opens for classes, the Ross Media Arts Center will reopen as well, bringing movies back to the Capitol City.
Those shows on stage and screen, it seems, will be the first steps on a slow climb back for the entertainment industry, the start of a journey that won’t reach full speed until a vaccine is widely available. That could be the spring of 2021.
Between now and then, there’s one simple way that we as individuals can help bring back shows (and sporting events, for that matter): Wear a face covering in public, especially in bars and theaters when shows are being presented, and stay 6 feet apart from others whenever possible.
Ezinma update
You’ll have to wait about a month to hear the debut single from Ezinma, the Lincoln native who’s become a crossover sensation with her merging of classical music and hip-hop. “Beethoven Takes The Fifth” had been scheduled for release Friday. It will now come out in mid-August.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
