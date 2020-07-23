L. Kent Wolgamott: Coronavirus spike crushing live entertainment

None of that is remotely good news.

But there are a couple bright spots locally for those, like me, who have hit the wall with live streaming concerts and watched all the TV and Netflix they can stand.

The Beach Boys concert at Pinewood Bowl, set for Aug. 2, and a fall season at the Lied Center for Performing Arts are on the horizon.

Those events, presented with socially distanced seating, a masked audience, no intermission and provisions for cleaning and sanitation, are proof that shows can go on in the coronavirus era.

But the audiences will be far smaller than usual for the venues — at the Lied, just over 500 seats will be available in the 2,200-seat hall.

There’s also a good chance that, as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln re-opens for classes, the Ross Media Arts Center will reopen as well, bringing movies back to the Capitol City.

Those shows on stage and screen, it seems, will be the first steps on a slow climb back for the entertainment industry, the start of a journey that won’t reach full speed until a vaccine is widely available. That could be the spring of 2021.