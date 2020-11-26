L. Kent Wolgamott: Chuck Berry documentary gives him his due; Grammys get it wrong, again

That narrative captures much of Berry’s turbulent life, and doesn’t gloss over his brushes with the law, most famously his conviction for bringing an underage woman across state lines, a violation of the Mann Act, that sent him to jail and derailed his career in the ’60s.

But it again puts those scrapes with the law in context — as a racist assault on a successful, highly independent Black man who had the misfortune of living in Missouri.

For Berry fans, the retelling of his life story won’t be especially revealing. But what is illuminating are the reflections from Berry’s family, especially those of his daughter Ingrid, who joined Berry in his final run of monthly shows at the club Blueberry Hill, and his wife of 68 years, Themetta, or “Toddy,” who is interviewed for the first time.

There’s enough Chuck in the picture — bits of archival interviews and performance footage — to give him a voice in telling his story and establish something of what it was like to be around him. And there’s plenty of the music that literally lives on forever.

“Chuck Berry: The Original Kind of Rock ’N’ Roll” is now available on multiple streaming services and DVD.

