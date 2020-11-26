L. Kent Wolgamott: Chuck Berry documentary gives him his due; Grammys get it wrong, again

If Little Richard claimed the titles of the originator and architect of rock ‘n’ roll and Elvis Presley is the king, where does that leave Chuck Berry?
Well, let’s just say he could claim all three of those titles and a few more. For rock ’n’ roll wouldn’t exist without the “Brown Eyed Handsome Man" from St. Louis.
Despite creating enduring classics, like “Johnny B. Goode” as rock’s first great songwriter, defining the guitar style that made the music and becoming the very first inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Berry remains somewhat underrated.
For example, you haven’t seen a Berry biopic or an avalanche of books about him and his music. There’s been one major movie “Hail, Hail Rock and Roll,” which documented the process of creating an all-star concert honoring Berry.
Now, there’s a documentary, “Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock ’N’ Roll” that goes a long ways toward giving Berry his due.
In allowing the likes of Nils Lofgren, Little Steven Van Zandt and Alice Cooper to talk about Berry’s influence and music, director Jon Brewer puts him in context while Joe Bonamassa is particularly insightful in demonstrating Chuck’s guitar work.
Those testimonials are presented inside the biographical narrative that takes Berry from his juvenile delinquent teen years through the final album “Chuck,” which was released after his 2017 death at age 90.
That narrative captures much of Berry’s turbulent life, and doesn’t gloss over his brushes with the law, most famously his conviction for bringing an underage woman across state lines, a violation of the Mann Act, that sent him to jail and derailed his career in the ’60s.
But it again puts those scrapes with the law in context — as a racist assault on a successful, highly independent Black man who had the misfortune of living in Missouri.
For Berry fans, the retelling of his life story won’t be especially revealing. But what is illuminating are the reflections from Berry’s family, especially those of his daughter Ingrid, who joined Berry in his final run of monthly shows at the club Blueberry Hill, and his wife of 68 years, Themetta, or “Toddy,” who is interviewed for the first time.
There’s enough Chuck in the picture — bits of archival interviews and performance footage — to give him a voice in telling his story and establish something of what it was like to be around him. And there’s plenty of the music that literally lives on forever.
“Chuck Berry: The Original Kind of Rock ’N’ Roll” is now available on multiple streaming services and DVD.
Grammys get it wrong, again
The Grammy Awards have seemingly always struggled to be relevant — from ignoring rock in the 1960s, overlooking rap in the 1980s or flat-out missing songs and albums from an artist that deserved to be nominated in a particular year.
For the 2020 awards, which will be presented next year, they snubbed The Weeknd, arguably the year’s biggest artist and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime entertainer, not only in the “big three" categories of record, song and album of the year, but in the pop and R&B categories as well.
“After Hours,” The Weeknd’s album and “Blinding Lights,” one of the singles of the year, each should have been nominated for something — an oversight that once again demonstrates the Grammys' disconnect from the music it is supposed to be honoring.
It wasn’t just The Weeknd who got shut out. Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get” won Album of the Year at both the CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. But he didn’t get a Grammy nomination.
There was no room for Bob Dylan’s late-career masterpiece “Rough and Rowdy Ways” and Fiona Apples’ “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the most widely acclaimed album of the year, didn’t get a "big three" nom, either.
I could go on and on and on.
Record Store Day Black Friday
It’s Record Store Day again this week, this time on Friday.
The annual April celebration of brick-and-mortar record stores got shutdown by the coronavirus. So the organizers moved it to the fall, splitting the release of special releases and albums into three Saturdays, one in August, September and October.
Now comes RSD Black Friday, which, until this year, had become the second best day of the year for the stores. That may not happen this year — there are just three pages of records being released on the RSD website and they're repeatedly hitting and perhaps burning out the same market.
But if you’re into vinyl and see something you like on the list at recordstoreday.com, you can check it out at Backtrack Records, Freedom Rock Records, Lefty’s Records and Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, Lincoln’s quartet of record stores.
And they’re all likely to have leftovers from the previous three RSDs to go along with your turkey sandwich.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
