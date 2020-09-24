L. Kent Wolgamott: Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' the best of 2020 so far

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To say I’m a Charlie Kaufman fan is an understatement.

Every one of the movies he’s written or directed have landed on my "Best of" list each year. “Being John Malkovich” was my No. 1 picture of 1999 and “Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind” was on my Top 20 movies of the 20 years of Ground Zero two years ago.

So it’s far from shocking that I liked “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Kaufman’s latest picture. The surprise is I liked it so much -- and wanted to figure it out so badly -- I watched it two times in a week and have fast-forwarded to specific scenes on a third viewing.

Fast-forwarding is possible because “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” was released on Netflix, not in theaters.

I didn’t jump online to see it on release day, Sept. 4, and hadn’t thought about it until producer Mike Stibbs made it his pick in “L. Kent’s Movie Club,” the segment I’ve done on Omaha’s 1620 The Zone on Friday afternoons since the virus shutdown theaters and there were no new releases there to talk about.

Each week, Stibbs or hosts John Bishop and Josh Peterson choose a picture that’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max or Disney+. We all watch it and then talk about it on Friday.