L. Kent Wolgamott: Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' the best of 2020 so far

To say I’m a Charlie Kaufman fan is an understatement.
Every one of the movies he’s written or directed have landed on my "Best of" list each year. “Being John Malkovich” was my No. 1 picture of 1999 and “Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind” was on my Top 20 movies of the 20 years of Ground Zero two years ago.
So it’s far from shocking that I liked “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Kaufman’s latest picture. The surprise is I liked it so much -- and wanted to figure it out so badly -- I watched it two times in a week and have fast-forwarded to specific scenes on a third viewing.
Fast-forwarding is possible because “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” was released on Netflix, not in theaters.
I didn’t jump online to see it on release day, Sept. 4, and hadn’t thought about it until producer Mike Stibbs made it his pick in “L. Kent’s Movie Club,” the segment I’ve done on Omaha’s 1620 The Zone on Friday afternoons since the virus shutdown theaters and there were no new releases there to talk about.
Each week, Stibbs or hosts John Bishop and Josh Peterson choose a picture that’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max or Disney+. We all watch it and then talk about it on Friday.
Stibbs always chooses some, shall we say, offbeat fare -- check out “The Platform” on Netflix to get a sense of the kind of pictures he chooses. And he picked a doozy with “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”
Adapted from a novel by Kaufman, who wrote “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine” before writing and directing “Synecdoche, New York” and the animated “Anomalisa,” the picture is pure Charlie -- surreal, dark and funny, confusing on the surface, but packed full of clues as to what’s going on and, ultimately a meditation on loneliness and loss.
A barebones plot description doesn’t really reveal what goes on in the movie. A “young woman” played by Irish actress Jessie Buckley and her boyfriend of about six weeks, Jake (Jesse Plemons), are driving through a snowstorm to visit his parents on the farm where Jake grew up.
Those meetings are always awkward and uncomfortable. But this one goes well over the top when Mom, played by the great Toni Collette, and Dad, David Thewlis, appear to age then return to their younger selves -- popping back and forth in time -- during the visit.
Then the couple gets back in the car to drive home and things get very strange.
Along the way, it becomes obvious that everything isn’t as it appears. The young woman’s name changes multiple times, as does the story of how the couple met. When she repeats the title in dialogue, she might be talking about ending the relationship or committing suicide.
And there’s a high school janitor, who turns up seemingly out of nowhere.
I’m not going to recount how I think everything ties together. But pay attention to clues like a book of Pauline Kael’s film reviews and Ralph Albert Blakelock posters in Jake’s childhood bedroom, symbols like a pair of frozen lambs, and be sure to catch the opening scene.
The film is superbly acted -- Buckley, who got noticed in “Wild Rose” and the HBO series “Chernobyl” and was the best thing in the Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” is going to be a star.
The cinematography is potent and striking, creating the perfect chilly atmosphere for the film.
Putting together a “Best of" list for 2020 is going to be as weird as the year has been. Who knows what will come out in theaters between now and December, move to streaming or get pushed to 2021?
But it's a really safe bet that “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” will be in my Top 10 … and very easily could end up at No. 1.
