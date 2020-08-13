L. Kent Wolgamott: Arts, entertainment and sports trapped between safety and normal

In September, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will begin its 2020-21 season with Step Afrika!, an African-American step dancing company; “Wisteria,” a collaborative narrative and musical developed by UNL English Professor Kwame Dawes; and the political comedy troupe The Capitol Steps.

Capacity at the Ross and the Lied will be reduced with at least 6 feet of distance in seating and masks required for all in the building, save the performers. So it won’t quite be “normal,” but it will be close enough.

Things get more complicated for shows in theaters and clubs. There are a few shows set for the Rococo Theatre, Bourbon Theatre and The Royal Grove in September and October. My guess is they’ll all likely happen.

But, because of varying restrictions on venues across the country and reduced capacity everywhere, touring won’t get back to “normal” before next spring at the earliest.

If, however the dire predictions of independent music venues going under for good because of the shutdown, “normal” as we knew it before March may never return.