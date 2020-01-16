L. Kent Wolgamott: Academy gets best picture nominees right, and some early predictions

While there’s some consternation about #OscarSoWhite and the fact that again, there is no woman up for Best Director, I’ve got no quibbles with Academy Award nominations for Best Picture or, truthfully, any of the others.
Best Picture nominees “Parasite,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” “Ford v Ferrari” and “Jojo Rabbit” each made my Top 10 list and “Marriage Story” was among my second 10.
I hadn’t seen either “1917” or “Little Women” when I compiled that list. Now that I have, both would have made the top 20 and perhaps the top 10.
That leaves “Joker” as the only Best Picture contender not on my list.
As for the favorites to win, early speculation puts a pair of epic productions -- the sort Oscar loves to reward -- in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “1917.”
Brad Pitt, an A-list star who’s never won an acting Oscar, appears to be on track to remedy that by taking the Best Supporting Actor award while Renee Zellweger is seen as a lock for Best Actress for her already much-awarded performance as Judy Garland in “Judy.”
All 10 movies on my list certainly meet the definition of “cinema,” even if only three made the box office top 30 -- proof that quality and popularity have little to do with each other.
“Joker,” the most-nominated picture, is likely to get its major award when four-time nominee Joaquin Phoenix takes home his first Best Actor award.
That leaves Best Supporting Actress among the major categories and it’s the tightest of the four races.
My best early guess -- Laura Dern wins for “Marriage Story,” although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Scarlett Johansson, who’s nominated for Best Actress for “Marriage Story,” beat out her co-star for the supporting actress Oscar for her work in “Jojo Rabbit,” garnering an award for one of the year’s most acclaimed indie films.
One more lock -- “Parasite,” the South Korean gem that was my top picture of 2018 that received best picture and best director nominations, will take home the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.
The true likely winners will emerge over the next couple of weeks as the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild and Producers Guild all present their awards. The same people who vote on the guild awards have Oscar ballots. So if a picture or two dominates those prizes, they will very likely do the same when the Academy Awards are presented on Feb. 9.
See the Oscar pictures now
It’s rare that nearly every Best Picture contender -- and many of the other pictures with major nominations can be seen on the big screen after the nominations are revealed. But this year, Marcus Theatres and the film studios are bringing back five pictures that had ended their Lincoln theatrical runs back to the Grand Cinema on Friday.
“Ford v. Ferrari,” "Jojo Rabbit" “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite” will join “1917” and “Little Women,” which opened in Lincoln at Christmas and are still in theaters.
“The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” which did not play in Lincoln, are streaming on Netflix.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott