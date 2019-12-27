L. Kent's Real Life Rock Top 10

For years, cultural critic Greil Marcus has compiled a “Real Life Rock Top 10” list, arguing that we don’t experience art, movies, music, television, books or anything else in life in a silo. Rather, everything flows together or crashes into a jumble. In any case, real life is driven by that mix.

So, tapping into the long-held maxim that inferior artists copy and great artists steal, I’m shamelessly ripping off Marcus and here present my Real Life Rock Top 10 for 2019.

1. Bob Dylan at Pinnacle Bank Arena. I’ve been on the Bob Dylan bus since the ’70s, and I don’t think I've missed a Dylan show in Lincoln or Omaha since 1980. I’ve seen Bob and the various incarnations of his band elsewhere as well -- Lawrence, Denver, Kansas City, Austin pop to mind. So my best guess is that I’ve been to a minimum of 25 Dylan concerts. And his PBA show in October was one of the best I’ve seen.

Unavoidably a “lion-in-winter” performance by the 78-year-old, a seemingly rejuvenated Dylan and his revamped band delivered a show that mixed classics with less familiar songs. As always, it was rearranged for freshness and challenged with Bob in great voice, playing guitar and piano. Lincoln was lucky to get one of the shows on the short, college-oriented tour that got raves across the country. And I feel fortunate to have seen it.