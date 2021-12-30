Kurt, Brenda Warner hope 'American Underdog' will help others overcome adversity

She was a divorced young mother of two and was on food stamps when she first met Warner. Her dreams of being a career Marine ended with a hardship discharge after her first child was permanently disabled in an accident.

“I have a lot of walls up, so to let them down and to let somebody write about my story and just those personal moments, it’s not normal,” she says. “It wasn’t easy.”

She says she’s looking forward to the movie being seen by mothers and members of the military.

The Warners were involved in the filmmaking process from the beginning. Their input helped make the movie accurate — up to a degree, Kurt Warner says. They came to learn that some creative license is needed to efficiently and effectively get the points across. What is most important to them is that the essence and the spirit of their story is captured.

Even so, there were some filmed scenes that they wish had been included in the final product. Early in the story, Kurt wants to catch Brenda’s eye with his country dancing, but he doesn’t know how to dance. So a friend and teammate teaches him some moves. The scene ended up on the cutting room floor.