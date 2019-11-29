'Knives Out' review: A sleuth plays a ripping game of Clue, and a family of vipers wonders whodunit

Writer-director Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind. Against our current wash of grim Scandinavian serial-killer binge-watches, gory yet bloodless American police procedurals and endlessly streaming reruns of "Columbo" and "Murder, She Wrote," this one's a good time, period. That's all it's trying for. And when a shrewd commercial storyteller provides such a thing, we do the result no favors by over-inflating the achievement.

The opening shots of "Knives Out" pay loving tribute to the memorabilia-crammed interiors of the 1972 film adaptation of "Sleuth." As with that self-aware examination of murder mystery tropes, this one puts us in the company of a famous and famously reclusive mystery novelist played by Christopher Plummer. The novelist comes with the blood-clot-tinged name of Harlan Thrombey. (Johnson's script indulges in word games with several characters, in more than one language.)

Harlan's grown children, sycophants and weasels all, have gathered for the patriarch's 85th birthday celebration. Harlan's sympathetic home nurse, Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas), is the conspicuous outsider at the gathering. "Anything you need, you're a part of this family," she keeps hearing, though nobody in this money-lined nest of vipers can correctly recall the Latin American nation from which her family hails.