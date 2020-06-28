Jim McKee: Lincoln gets star billing

Other than local productions and limited-edition motion pictures, a couple of dozen national companies have filmed in Nebraska. Among the most widely known are: “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar,” filmed in Loma in 1995, “Election,” starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon in 1999, “About Schmidt” with Jack Nicholson and Kathy Bates in 2002 and “Nebraska,” starring Bruce Dern in 2013.
What is also interesting is that at least four others, three of which were mainly filmed in Nebraska, had their world premieres in the state, two in Omaha and two in Lincoln.
The movie “The Woman Who was Forgotten,” like her later major studio release, was written by Bess Streeter Aldrich, who lived most of her writing life in Elmwood and later moved to Lincoln, living on what was renamed Aldrich Road in Piedmont, to be near her daughter.
The movie, about a retired schoolteacher, was derived from a short story she had published in 1926, then sold the script to States Film Group for $500 with its release in 1931. All proceeds from the film were donated to a home for retired teachers.
“Boys Town,” which starred Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney, was filmed in Omaha and Boys Town, then had its world premiere in September of 1938 at the Omaha Theatre on Douglas Street.
“Union Pacific” told the story of the transcontinental railroad from its beginning in Omaha/Council Bluffs to the meeting of the Union Pacific and Central Pacific Railroads on May 10, 1869. The movie, which starred Joel McCrea and Robert Preston, was not filmed in Nebraska but Paramount Pictures held the world premiere in Omaha April 26-29, 1939, at three local theaters, the Omaha, the Orpheum and Paramount, to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the driving of the famed golden spike in Utah. Golden Spike Days, held around the premiere, reportedly drew 250,000 people to Omaha for the nearly week-long event, which was replicated in North Platte after the national release date of May 5.
After she had sold the film rights to “The Woman Who Was Forgotten,” Bess Streeter Aldrich began efforts to sell another, longer, book-length, story “Miss Bishop” which also had a story line revolving around a schoolteacher.
In 1933 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer optioned the rights to produce the story as a film but did not produce it. Aldrich moved to Hollywood two years later to work for Paramount Pictures while continuing efforts to have the book produced as a motion picture. Her constant pushing paid off when Paramount bought the script for $15,000 in 1939.
Filming for the movie, then renamed “Cheers for Miss Bishop,” began in Lincoln in 1940. Scores of extras, including many University of Nebraska students, were hired for up to $10 a day for four-hour days. Although Aldrich herself worked on the actual film script and was constantly on hand during filming, the screenplay was generally credited to Stephen Vincent Benet, the author of The Red Badge of Courage. The 95-minute, black and white movie was often compared to “Goodbye Mr. Chips” which, though filmed at about the same time, was written well after “Miss Bishop.”
On Jan. 15, 1941 the director, Tay Garnett, and stars, including Martha Scott, William Gargan and Edmund Gwen, arrived at the Lincoln Depot. After a grand reception with Gov. Dwight Griswold at the University of Nebraska coliseum, a dinner celebration preceded the world premiere at the Stuart Theatre. Although virtually all reports showed the event was held at the Stuart, there was another showing at the same time at the Nebraska Theatre a block west for overflow crowds.
The most recent, and still fairly fresh in local minds, motion picture to be filmed and premiered in Lincoln, was Paramount Studio’s “Terms of Endearment” taken from the book by Larry McMurtry and starred Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine, John Lithgow, Danny DeVito and Jack Nicholson.
The film also featured 11-year old Troy Bishop of Lincoln who was cast as Tommy Horton. Local sites utilized in the film included Leon’s Grocery, K’s Restaurant, Holiday Inn, Lincoln General Hospital, a house near the Capitol building and the University of Nebraska.
A memorable location not universally mentioned was on Highway 2 near the Miller & Paine warehouse with a road sign noting “entering Texas,” which may have briefly confused motorists. Not only were local businesses and sites used but University of Nebraska students and 112 local extras were hired. Filming finished on May 20, 1983, with the world premiere held that November, again at the Stuart Theatre. All proceeds from the event were donated to Lincoln General Hospital.
Photos: 11 movies shot in Nebraska
