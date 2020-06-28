Jim McKee: Lincoln gets star billing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other than local productions and limited-edition motion pictures, a couple of dozen national companies have filmed in Nebraska. Among the most widely known are: “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar,” filmed in Loma in 1995, “Election,” starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon in 1999, “About Schmidt” with Jack Nicholson and Kathy Bates in 2002 and “Nebraska,” starring Bruce Dern in 2013.

What is also interesting is that at least four others, three of which were mainly filmed in Nebraska, had their world premieres in the state, two in Omaha and two in Lincoln.

The movie “The Woman Who was Forgotten,” like her later major studio release, was written by Bess Streeter Aldrich, who lived most of her writing life in Elmwood and later moved to Lincoln, living on what was renamed Aldrich Road in Piedmont, to be near her daughter.

The movie, about a retired schoolteacher, was derived from a short story she had published in 1926, then sold the script to States Film Group for $500 with its release in 1931. All proceeds from the film were donated to a home for retired teachers.

“Boys Town,” which starred Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney, was filmed in Omaha and Boys Town, then had its world premiere in September of 1938 at the Omaha Theatre on Douglas Street.