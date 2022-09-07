Javier Bardem is not-so-good factory owner in Spanish satire 'The Good Boss'

“The Good Boss” is Julio Blanco, the owner of a Spanish factory that makes scales. But, as this dark comedy plays out, it becomes clear that the charming, manipulative Blanco isn’t all that good.

That makes him a perfect character for Javier Bardem, who won a Goya, the Spanish version of the Oscar for his wickedly seductive portrayal of the boss, who is obsessed with winning an award for business excellence and doesn’t hesitate to get involved in the lives of his employees to try to ensure the win.

Those employees include the plant’s production manager Maralles (Manolo Solo), a childhood friend of Blanco’s whose troubles with his wife have sent him, and the factory’s output, oft kilter, a grinder operator who owes Blanco a favor for getting his son out of jail and a laid-off accountant (Oscar de la Fuente), who sets up a one-man protest – along with his kids – in a vacant lot across the street from the plant.

And, perhaps to demonstrate that the married Blanco is total cad, he’s got eyes for intern Liliana (Almudena Amor) from the instant he sees her walking across the production floor.

Writer director Fernando Leon de Aranoa, who also nabbed a Goya, tells the story chronologically across a week, with title cards separating the days that find Blanco getting ever more frustrated and manipulative as he waits for the award judging committee to turn up at the plant.

“The Good Boss” runs a too-long-for-satire two hours and it doesn’t wrap up in anything close to satisfying fashion. But it’s, at times, laugh out loud funny and gets in its digs about workplace culture where bosses claim that employers are family and should be cared for but, as workers everywhere realize, they’re expendable at a whim.