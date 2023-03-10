It’s going to be a big night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The genre-busting picture about a Chinese immigrant laundry owner who bounces through multiple universes is poised to, perhaps, have one of the biggest sweeps in Oscar history. It stands a good chance of winning Best Picture, director, supporting actor, screenplay and editing awards, and maybe those for best actress and supporting actress.

The basis for that prediction: "Everything, Everywhere" took the equivalent of Best Picture from the Screen Actors Guild, the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America. None of the four movies that have previously won all three of those awards has not taken home the Best Picture Oscar.

It also, frankly, doesn’t hurt that "Everything, Everywhere" was a box office hit, grossing some $73 million in the U.S., and that it doesn’t come from a streaming service, appealing to voters who favor theatrically distributed films.

A sweep of the guild and most other awards is also the indicator that the film's directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka “the Daniels,” will win the director award and that Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at age 12 before leaving acting for more than decade, will complete his comeback and take the supporting actor Oscar.

"Everything, Everywhere" is also the strong favorite to take the original screenplay award, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” the closest contender, and to win for editing over “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is the favorite to take the sound award, giving at least one Oscar to the year’s box office champion.

The Best Actress competition comes down to Michelle Yeoh, the star of "Everything, Everywhere" and the winner of most of the indicator awards and Cate Blanchett, whose performance in “Tar” won the BAFTA, the British equivalent of the Oscars, and is the type of acting that the academy often rewards.

But Yeoh’s guild award sweep is likely to carry her to the podium Sunday. Similarly, Jamie Lee Curtis is the favorite for best supporting actress, but could lose to Angela Bassett from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” if Curtis splits the vote with Stephanie Hsu.

If Yeoh and Curtis take the actress awards, "Everything, Everywhere" will win five of the six major awards, only because the best actor category doesn’t have an "Everything" nominee.

The favorite there is Austin Butler for his remarkable portrayal of Elivs Presley in Baz Luhrnman’s “Elvis.” The other major contender is Branden Fraser for “The Whale.”

“Elvis,” which is nominated for best picture, is also almost sure to be a multiple winner Sunday, taking the Oscars for costume design and production design and perhaps make up and hair styling, where “The Whale ''is the favorite.

At least one other Best Picture nominee will take multiple awards Sunday.

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” the German remake of the World War I drama, is a near lock for best international film, is also the favorite for cinematography and has a good chance to pick up the best adapted screenplay award. It’s also got a shot at best score, this year’s “flip-a-coin-to-pick-the-winner” category.

If “All Quiet on the Western Front” doesn’t win adapted screenplay, that Oscar will go to another Best Picture nominee, “Women Talking.”

The final Best Picture nominees that will get some Oscar love Sunday is: “Avatar: The Way of Water” for visual effects,

As for remaining categories, look for:

* “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” to win the animated feature Oscar.

* "Fire of Love” to take the best documentary Oscar over “Navalny,” the look at Vladimir Putin critic and political prisoner Alexei Navalny.

* “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film “RRR” to win best song.

* And in the short film categories, “The Elephant Whisperers” for documentary, “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” in animation and “Le Pupille” in live action.

The 95th Academy Awards will be telecast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles by ABC at 7 p.m. Sunday. The telecast will also be available on YouTube and multiple streaming services.