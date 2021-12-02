‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star thinks the time is right for a sequel

According to Grimes, these days of uncertainty and unrest make for a fine time to revisit “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“I think a lot of people turn to this film to give them hope and it’s a film that touches peoples’ lives,” she said. “It’s very positive, but there is a sense of negativity in the film, too. But everybody survives it and I think that’s a reminder of today’s times that if we have hope and if we try to make a difference, if we give of ourselves, I think it can all turn around.”

Her favorite part of the film is when George finds the flower petals Zuzu had given to her father, which disappeared when a clumsy angel played by Henry Travers was showing him what the town of Bedford Falls would have been like had he not braved his taxing but virtuous life.

“I like the scene where George is on the bridge and he wants to come back to life and he says, ‘Please God, please God, I want to live again’ and the snow starts to fall so then you know immediately he is back,” she told The News. “He learns a really valuable lesson and that’s really good. He learns about faith, family and friends and the possibility of miracles.”