'Home Alone' and nine more 'Christmas' movies for holiday season viewing

"Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” (2005). Writer-director Shane Black set this crime picture at Christmas, opening with thief-turned actor Robert Downey Jr. robbing a toy store for cash and to get the gift on the top of his kid’s list. He’s soon paired up with a gay actor, played by Val Kilmer, and Michelle Monaghan, who turns up as one very sexy Santa. Then things get pretty violent. (VOD)

“The Ref” (1994). To escape after a jewel heist, a criminal, played by Denis Leary, forces a quarreling couple (Judy Davis and Kevin Spacey) to their house on Christmas Eve. That’s a bad move for him, as the couple continues to argue, forcing him to work as a “ref” between them, while trying to make them help him get away from the cops. Oh yeah, their family is on the way home, as well. Be forewarned, this one’s a dark, dark, dark comedy. (VOD)

We’ll wrap up this list with a couple of takes on “A Christmas Carol":

“Scrooged.” This 1988 picture is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale, following Bill Murray, who is a selfish television executive visited by a succession of three ghosts on Christmas Eve. It’s a Murray movie, so it’s a comedy, albeit one infused with Christmas spirit. (VOD)