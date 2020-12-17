'Home Alone' and nine more 'Christmas' movies for holiday season viewing

Warning: You won’t find “It's a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street” or “A Christmas Story” on this list. Those Christmas classics are ubiquitous and way too easy to find. They're shown multiple times on TV each December.
The same holds true for some modern favorites, like “Elf.”
And there’s no reason to get into a tussle over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie (it is).
Instead, here are 10 “Christmas” pictures that are guaranteed to entertain along with where each picture can be seen, either via stream or video on demand. A word of warning here: many of the movies on the list here aren’t exactly family friendly. That, however, doesn’t include:
“Home Alone,” the hilarious 1990 comedy that finds left-behind Kevin, played by a very cute, 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin, defending his house against bumbling “wet bandits” Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The picture may be 30 years along, but it still produces Three Stooges-style laughs every time that, say, the burglars take a paint can to the head. (Disney+)
Turning 20 years old in 2020 is ”How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Jim Carrey is the mean one in this live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s story. Whoville looks exactly like it should and Carrey is terrific as the mean Christmas-hating, present-lifting Grinch. But Taylor Momsen steals the show as little Cindy Lou Who. Momsen, who was 5 when she played Cindy, now leads the pretty darned-good hard rock band The Pretty Reckless. (Netflix)
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the third “vacation” movie from 1989, is perhaps the most famous and popular of the bunch. Written by John Hughes from a story in the comedic magazine, this one finds Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold hosting the family in the house covered with 24,000 lights. You’ll recognize many of the lines and the jokes never get stale. (Amazon Prime)
Now for a pair from Tim Burton:
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is based on a poem Burton wrote when he was working as a Disney animator. This 1993 stop-motion animated musical fantasy tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of “Halloween Town,” who steps through a tree portal into “Christmas Town,” becomes obsessed with the holiday and attempts to take it and Santa to Halloween Town.
“Edward Scissorhands” is Burton's sweet 1990 fairytale about a young man whose creator died before he could outfit him with human hands around Christmas. That lets Edward, played by Johnny Depp, create snowfall in Southern California via chopping up ice sculptures. Beyond that, there’s nothing especially Christmas-y about “Edward Scissorhands." But the holidays are a good excuse to watch it again. (Hulu)
Three for the grownups:
“Bad Santa.” The most politically incorrect Christmas movie ever made, 2003’s “Bad Santa” is a laugh riot, filled with caustic, raunchy humor that still packs an uplifting holiday message. Billy Bob Thornton plays a foul-mouthed drunken con man who works as a department store Santa by day and with his “elf” Marcus (Tony Cox) rips off the stores at night. A store manager suspects them of wrongdoing. Worse yet, “The Kid,” a true believer, latches onto the boozy Santa. Much R-rated hilarity ensues. (Video on demand)
"Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” (2005). Writer-director Shane Black set this crime picture at Christmas, opening with thief-turned actor Robert Downey Jr. robbing a toy store for cash and to get the gift on the top of his kid’s list. He’s soon paired up with a gay actor, played by Val Kilmer, and Michelle Monaghan, who turns up as one very sexy Santa. Then things get pretty violent. (VOD)
“The Ref” (1994). To escape after a jewel heist, a criminal, played by Denis Leary, forces a quarreling couple (Judy Davis and Kevin Spacey) to their house on Christmas Eve. That’s a bad move for him, as the couple continues to argue, forcing him to work as a “ref” between them, while trying to make them help him get away from the cops. Oh yeah, their family is on the way home, as well. Be forewarned, this one’s a dark, dark, dark comedy. (VOD)
We’ll wrap up this list with a couple of takes on “A Christmas Carol":
“Scrooged.” This 1988 picture is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale, following Bill Murray, who is a selfish television executive visited by a succession of three ghosts on Christmas Eve. It’s a Murray movie, so it’s a comedy, albeit one infused with Christmas spirit. (VOD)
“The Man Who Invented Christmas.” This one isn’t a retelling of Dickens’ story. Instead, it cleverly combines fact and his fiction as it looks at Dickens (Dan Stevens) as he tries to write the book over six weeks in 1843, intertwining the writer’s struggles in crafting the novella, with the story itself with Christopher Plummer as a Scrooge-like character. This warm, revealing 2017 picture has a shot at becoming a holiday classic. See it if you can. (Hulu)
