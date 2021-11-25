Holiday movie preview: From Spidey to Gaga to the story of a Hall of Fame quarterback

The holidays are knocking on your front door, they brought guests, and those guests want to be entertained.

Thankfully, along with the holidays comes the holiday movie season, full of awards season spectacles and big time blockbusters.

Here are movies due out in theaters before the ball drops on New Year's Eve. (As always, dates are subject to change.)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" — Tom Holland's third "Spider-Man" adventure (after 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home") opens up a multiverse of possibilities, with villains (and other heroes?) from previous Spidey movies invited to the party. In theaters Dec. 17.

"Don't Look Up" — Writer-director Adam McKay ("The Big Short," "Vice") takes on the end of the world in a comedy that hopefully doesn't hit too close to home. In theaters Dec. 10, on Netflix Dec. 24.

"House of Gucci" — Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons star in Ridley Scott's soapy epic about the fashion powerhouse, the family at its center and the murder that rocked it to its foundation. High fashion, high drama. In theaters now.